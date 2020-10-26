1 of 11
UAE owns its reputation for superlatives. It’s got the tallest buildings, the fastest rollercoaster, the biggest Instagram-able frame and so much more. Here’s a look at 10 things to see in the country that command world records.
2 of 11
If you are a thrill-seeker, you need to head to Ras Al Khaimah, which is home to the world’s longest zip line- the 2.83-kilometre Jebel Jais Flight.
3 of 11
Abu Dhabi mosque, or the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque, is home to the largest dome in the world. Measuring 32.7 metres in diameter and 85 metres from top to bottom, the dome adds an impressive element to the already stunning mosque.
4 of 11
The mosque is also home to the largest hand-woven carpet, which took 1,200 workers one year to weave, and a 17,000 m² marble mosaic that is the largest such mosaic.
5 of 11
Al Ain has a sweet claim to its titles. The small emirate is home to gardens that boasts 2,426 arrangements, which took around 1,000,000 flowers and plants to create. It’s also got a large display of hanging baskets.
6 of 11
Ferrari World in Abu Dhabi is home to a red monster on wheels; the Formula Rossa rollercoaster is officially the world’s fastest with acceleration up to 240km/h..
7 of 11
Talk about taking the long road. UAE opened longest covered tunnel in the region, which connects Khor Fakkan with Sharjah. It is 2.7 kilometres long.
8 of 11
Dubai’s Palm Fountain, located at The Pointe at Palm Jumeirah, is home to the 14,000 ft² fountain equipped with shooters capable of blasting water 105 metres into the air.
9 of 11
The Dubai Frame at Zabeel Park holds the Guinness World Record for the largest picture frame. Head on up the 150-metre construction for a 360-degree view of Dubai, both old and new. Thanks to its 25sqm glass panel bridge visitors can experience a feeling of walking on air.
10 of 11
Arguably the most well-known record holder is the Burj Khalifa, which stands tall at 2,716 feet. The Burj Khalifa is twice the height of New York's Empire State Building and three times as tall as the Eiffel Tower in Paris.
11 of 11
In 2018, the 356-meter (1,168 feet) Gevora Hotel in Dubai became the tallest hotel in the world, complete with certification as a Guinness World Record.
