1 of 13
Britain's summer weather took a turn for the worse when thunderstorms interrupted play at Wimbledon and the Ashes Test. [ In pic: Members of the staff mop a protective cover over the court after the rain started on the sixth day of the 2023 Wimbledon Championships at The All England Tennis Club in Wimbledon, southwest London, on July 8, 2023.]
Image Credit: AFP
2 of 13
The players walk off the field after rain stops play after just one over on the third day of the third Ashes Test at the Headingley cricket ground in Leeds.
Image Credit: Reuters
3 of 13
Crowds cheer as rain covers come off for a second time after a delayed start on day three of the third Ashes cricket Test match between England and Australia at Headingley cricket ground in Leeds, northern England on July 8, 2023.
Image Credit: AFP
4 of 13
Denmark's Holger Rune sits on a chair awaiting a rain delay during his third round match against Spain's Alejandro Davidovich Fokina.
Image Credit: Reuters
5 of 13
Spain's Alejandro Davidovich Fokina is pictured sat under an umbrella as rain begins to fall during his third round match against Denmark's Holger Rune.
Image Credit: Reuters
6 of 13
Fans play cricket inside the ground as it rains before the delayed start of Ashes Test between England and Australia on Day 3 at the Headingley cricket ground in Leeds.
Image Credit: Reuters
7 of 13
Fans play cricket inside the ground as it rains before the delayed start of Ashes Test between England and Australia on Day 3 at the Headingley cricket ground in Leeds.
Image Credit: Reuters
8 of 13
Fans play cricket inside the ground as it rains before the delayed start of Ashes Test between England and Australia on Day 3 at the Headingley cricket ground in Leeds.
Image Credit: Reuters
9 of 13
Italy's Matteo Berrettini checks the humidity of the grass after rain prior to restart his men's singles tennis match against Germany's Alexander Zverev on the sixth day of the 2023 Wimbledon Championships at The All England Tennis Club in Wimbledon, southwest London, on July 8, 2023.
Image Credit: AFP
10 of 13
Tommy Paul of the US leaves court 12 after rain stopped play in his men's singles match against Czech Republic's Jiri Lehecka on day six of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Saturday, July 8, 2023.
Image Credit: AP
11 of 13
A spectator holds an umbrella as play is suspended during a rain delay on day six of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Saturday, July 8, 2023. Reuters
Image Credit: Reuters
12 of 13
A ball girl pulls the cover over court 2 as the rain starts to fall on the sixth day of the 2023 Wimbledon Championships at The All England Tennis Club in Wimbledon, southwest London, on July 8, 2023.
Image Credit: AFP
13 of 13
A steward inside the ground holds an umbrella as it rains before the start of Ashes Test between England and Australia on Day 3 at the Headingley cricket ground in Leeds.
Image Credit: Reuters