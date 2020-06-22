1 of 10
Passengers arrive at Palma de Mallorca Airport, as Spain officially reopens the borders amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Palma de Mallorca, Spain.
Image Credit: REUTERS
2 of 10
Spanish police check passports at the border checkpoint for crossing into France in El Perthus, Spain.
Image Credit: Bloomberg
3 of 10
People enjoy the sunny weather on the beach, as Spain officially reopens the borders in Barcelona.
Image Credit: REUTERS
4 of 10
A cyclist crosses from France to Spain as Spain reopens its borders to most European visitors after the coronavirus lockdown coinciding with the end of the state of emergency in the country, in Irun.
Image Credit: REUTERS
5 of 10
Residents wear faces mask to protect against coronavirus and wear San Fermin's red kerchief as people march the route of the running of the bulls while a singer performs a San Fermin's festival song, in Pamplona, northern Spain. Spain reopened its borders to European tourists on Sunday in a bid to kickstart its economy.
Image Credit: AP
6 of 10
People walk on the Santiago bridge over the Bidasoa river separating Spain and France as Spain reopens its borders to most European visitors after the coronavirus lockdown coinciding with the end of the state of emergency in the country, in Irun.
Image Credit: REUTERS
7 of 10
A police officer looks on as people enjoy the sunny weather on the beach, as Spain officially reopens the borders amid the COVID-19 outbreak, in Barcelona, Spain.
Image Credit: REUTERS
8 of 10
Customers visit at the Gran Jonquea Outlet & Shopping mall in La Junquera, Spain. “The good news is that thanks to how the epidemic has evolved, we’ve been able to move forward the re-opening of our borders,” Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said.
Image Credit: Bloomberg
9 of 10
A group of joggers cross the border near the Dancharia border post during the re-opening of the border between France and Spain after several months of closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic in Ainhoa.
Image Credit: AFP
10 of 10
Commuters wait at a metro platform, as Spain lifted the state of emergency after the COVID-19 lockdown, in Madrid, Spain.
Image Credit: Reuters