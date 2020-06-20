1 of 11
Palestinian sand sculptor Rana Ramlawi finishes a new artwork creation commemorating World Refugee Day, in Gaza City on June 20, 2020, depicting a woman carrying a child and a sack of flour bearing the logo of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) with a child behind holding a jerry can of water, all standing before a map of the world.
Image Credit: AFP
Children of Afghan refugees ride on a donkey cart carrying water at a slum area in Lahore. Every year, 'World Refugee Day' is marked on June 20 as a tribute to the courage and resilience of the millions of people uprooted as a result of ongoing conflicts, war and natural disasters globally.
Image Credit: AFP
Nearly 80 million women, children and men around the world have been forced from their homes as refugees or internally displaced people. Ten million of these people fled in the past year alone, said UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in a message for World Refugee Day. Above: An asylum seeker boy is seen among tents at the Juventud 2000 migrant shelter in Tijuana, Baja California state, Mexico.
Image Credit: AFP
File photo: Refugees and migrants wait with their children in the buffer zone at the Turkey-Greece border near the Pazarkule crossing gate in Edirne a day after migrants and refugees clash with Greek police following Turkey's decision to open its borders to allow migrants through to Europe, in a bid to gain Western backing in Syria.
Image Credit: AFP
Tawfiq Shanaa, a 66-year-old man, plays the oud as he performs traditional Palestinian songs outside his house in the Rafah camp for Palestinian refugees in the southern Gaza Strip.
Image Credit: AFP
Syrian refugee family, Shadi Abdullah Khalid, his wife Hadia Ahmad, who has recovered from cancer, and their daughter Soma, have lunch at home, following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Qushtapa camp, in Erbil, Iraq.
Image Credit: REUTERS
Protesters are escorted by police from George Square in Glasgow city centre after a 'Glasgow Says No to Racism' event aimed at "sending a positive anti-racist message from Glasgow's George Square to the world on World Refugee Day".
Image Credit: AP
Mexican asylum seeker Emily Sanchez poses for a portrait at the Juventud 2000 migrant shelter in Tijuana, Baja California state, Mexico. Thousands of asylum seekers wait in Mexico for the US Departments of Justice and Homeland Security to resume the migration hearings after they were suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Image Credit: AFP
Protesters are escorted by police from George Square in Glasgow city centre after a 'Glasgow Says No' to Racism event aimed at "sending a positive anti-racist message from Glasgow's George Square to the world on World Refugee Day".
Image Credit: AP
People wearing face masks with the words "I can't breathe" attend a protest ahead of the World Refugee Day in Nicosia, Cyprus June 19, 2020.
Image Credit: REUTERS
File photo: Refugees and migrants wave as they walk toward a camp on the Turkish side of the Turkey-Greece border near the Pazarkule crossing gate in Edirne province as makeshift camps have sprung up around the border where thousands of refugees have been encouraged by Turkey to leave for the European Union, in a bid to gain Western backing in Syria.
Image Credit: AFP