The Israeli flag carrier El Al's airliner carrying Israeli and US delegates approaches to land at Abu Dhabi International Airport
Image Credit: REUTERS
A US-Israeli delegation led by White House senior adviser Jared Kushner (fourth from right) landed in Abu Dhabi on Monday afternoon, travelling aboard the first commercial flight between Israel and the UAE.
Image Credit: AP
Reporters, Israeli and US delegates travelling on an Israeli El Al airliner prepare to disembark on arrival to Abu Dhabi
Image Credit: AP
US President's senior adviser Jared Kushner, US National Security Advisor Robert O'Brien and Israeli National Security Advisor Meir Ben-Shabbat disembark a plane upon landing at Abu Dhabi International Airport
Image Credit: REUTERS
US Presidential Adviser Jared Kushner (C-L) and US National Security Adviser Robert OBrien (C-R) disembark from the the El Al's airliner
Image Credit: AFP
Jared Kushner speaks upon arriving at Abu Dhabi International Airport
Image Credit: REUTERS
Image Credit: REUTERS
US Presidential Adviser Jared Kushner (R) speaks as he stands next to the Head of Israel's National Security Council Meir Ben-Shabbat (L) at the Abu Dhabi airport
Image Credit: AFP
Image Credit: AFP
Image Credit: REUTERS
Head of Israel's National Security Council Meir Ben-Shabbat delivers a speech upon his arrival, at the Abu Dhabi airport
Image Credit: AFP
Israeli, American and Emirati flags fly upon the arrival of Israeli and US delegates at Abu Dhabi International Airport
Image Credit: REUTERS
Delegates take pictures after the Israeli flag carrier El Al's airliner landed at Abu Dhabi International Airport
Image Credit: REUTERS
Image Credit: REUTERS
Head of Israel's National Security Council Meir Ben-Shabbat is welcomed upon his arrival, as part of an Israeli-American delegation, at the Abu Dhabi airport
Image Credit: AFP
Image Credit: REUTERS
Pilots of Israeli flag carrier El Al airliner carrying a delegation of Israeli and American officials fly over Saudi Arabia en route to Abu Dhabi
Image Credit: AP
A view of is seen through the window of Israeli flag carrier El Al airliner carrying a delegation of Israeli and American officials before the plane lands in Abu Dhabi
Image Credit: REUTERS
Israeli National Security Advisor Meir Ben-Shabbat, left, US National Security Advisor Robert O'Brien, right, and US President Donald Trump's senior adviser Jared Kushner are seated during a flight on an Israeli El Al airliner to Abu Dhabi
Image Credit: AP
An official stands near the Israeli carrier El Al airliner carrying Israeli and American delegates upon its landing in Abu Dhabi
Image Credit: REUTERS
The El Al's airliner landing on the tarmac in the first-ever commercial flight from Israel to the UAE at the Abu Dhabi airport
Image Credit: AFP