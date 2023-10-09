1 of 11
A plume of smoke rises in the sky of Gaza City during an Israeli airstrike on October 9, 2023. Israel relentlessly pounded the Gaza Strip overnight and into October 9 as fighting with Hamas continued around the Gaza Strip, as the death toll from the war against the Palestinian militants surged above 1,100.
Image Credit: AFP
2 of 11
A rescuer carries a wounded Palestinian boy from the Tattari family following an Israeli airstrike on Gaza City on October, 2023.
Image Credit: AFP
3 of 11
Palestinians evacuate the area following an Israeli airstrike on the Sousi mosque in Gaza City on October 9, 2023.
Image Credit: AFP
4 of 11
A relative reacts as she attends the funeral of Palestinians from the Shamalkh family in Gaza City, October 9, 2023.
Image Credit: REUTERS
5 of 11
Palestinians work to remove a casualty as they gather around the rubble of a building destroyed in Israeli strikes, in the southern Gaza Strip October 9, 2023.
Image Credit: REUTERS
6 of 11
Palestinians inspect the destruction in a neighbourhood heavily damaged by Israeli airstrikes on Gaza City's Shati refugee camp early on October 9, 2023.
Image Credit: AFP
7 of 11
Palestinians evacuate the area following an Israeli airstrike on the Sousi mosque in Gaza City on October 9, 2023.
Image Credit: AFP
8 of 11
Palestinians mourn the death of their relatives following an Israeli airstrike on the refugee camp of Jabalia in the Gaza Strip on October 9, 2023.
Image Credit: AFP
9 of 11
A Palestinian emergency responder directs other after an Israeli airstrike on buildings in the refugee camp of Jabalia in the Gaza Strip on October 9, 2023.
Image Credit: AFP
10 of 11
Palestinians mourn the death of their relatives following an Israeli airstrike on the refugee camp of Jabalia in the Gaza Strip on October 9, 2023.
Image Credit: AFP
11 of 11
A Palestinian points to the Ahmed Yassin mosque, which was levelled by Israeli airstrikes, in Gaza City early on October 9, 2023.
Image Credit: AFP