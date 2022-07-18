1 of 26
UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan is welcomed at a formal reception ceremony in Paris to mark the official start of his inaugural state visit to France.
Image Credit: Hamad Al Kaabi / Presidential Court
2 of 26
Sheikh Mohamed (in vehicle) arrives at an official reception at the Military Museum.
Image Credit: Hamad Al Kaabi / Presidential Court
3 of 26
The French honor guard participate during an official reception at the Military museum.
Image Credit: Abdulla Al Neyadi / Presidential Court
4 of 26
The French honor guard participate during an official reception at the Military museum.
Image Credit: Abdulla Al Neyadi / Presidential Court
5 of 26
he French honor guard participate during an official reception at the Military museum.
Image Credit: Mohamed Al Hammadi / Presidential Court
6 of 26
Sheikh Mohamed greets Sébastien Le Cornu, Minister of Armed Forces, upon arrival to an official reception, at the Military Museum.
Image Credit: Hamad Al Kaabi / Presidential Court
7 of 26
Sheikh Mohamed attends an official reception, hosted by HE Sebastien Lecornu, Minister of Armed Forces, at the Military museum.
Image Credit: Mohamed Al Hammadi / Presidential Court
8 of 26
Sheikh Mohamed attends an official reception at the Military museum.
Image Credit: Mohamed Al Hammadi / Presidential Court
9 of 26
Sheikh Mohamed attends an official reception, hosted by HE Sebastien Lecornu, Minister of Armed Forces at the Military museum.
Image Credit: Mohamed Al Hammadi / Presidential Court
10 of 26
Sheikh Mohamed attends an official reception at the Military museum.
Image Credit: Mohamed Al Hammadi / Presidential Court
11 of 26
Sheikh Mohamed inspects the honor guards during an official reception at the Military Museum.
Image Credit: Hamad Al Kaabi / Presidential Court
12 of 26
Sheikh Mohamed stands for the national anthem during an official reception at the Military Museum.
Image Credit: Hamad Al Kaabi / Presidential Court
13 of 26
Sheikh Mohamed attends an official reception at the Military museum.
Image Credit: Mohamed Al Hammadi / Presidential Court
14 of 26
Sheikh Mohamed attends an official reception, hosted by HE Sébastien Lecornu, Minister of Armed Forces (center R), at the Military museum. Seen with Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council (center L).
Image Credit: Mohamed Al Hammadi / Presidential Court
15 of 26
Sheikh Mohamed attends an official reception at the Military Museum. Seen with Sebastien Le Cornu, Minister of Armed Forces.
Image Credit: Hamad Al Kaabi / Presidential Cour
16 of 26
The French honor guards participate during an official reception at the Elysee Palace.
Image Credit: Ryan Carter / Presidential Court
17 of 26
Sheikh Mohamed is received by Emmanuel Macron at the Elysee Palace.
Image Credit: Rashed Al Mansoori / Presidential Court
18 of 26
Sheikh Mohamed stands for a photograph with Emmanuel Macron and Brigitte Macron at the Elysee Palace.
Image Credit: Rashed Al Mansoori / Presidential Court
19 of 26
Sheikh Mohamed meets with Gérard Larcher, President of the French Senate at Luxembourg Palace.
Image Credit: Mohamed Al Hammadi / Presidential Court
20 of 26
Sheikh Mohamed met with French President Emmanuel Macron for a private lunch at the Élysée Palace on Monday, July 18, 2022.
Image Credit: WAM
21 of 26
Sheikh Mohamed and Macron reviewed new agreements that expand decades of partnership and collaboration between the UAE and France across investment, the economy, cultural exchange, scientific innovation, advanced technology, future energy, food security, and climate change.
Image Credit: WAM
22 of 26
Sheikh Mohamed (2nd left) and Emmanuel Macron (3rd left), stand for a photograph after an MOU signing ceremony, at the Versailles Grand Trianon.
Image Credit: WAM
23 of 26
Sheikh Mohamed and Emmanuel Macron witness an MOU signing ceremony, at the Versailles Grand Trianon.
Image Credit: WAM
24 of 26
Sheikh Mohamed arrives for a dinner reception hosted by Emmanuel Macron (2nd left), at the Versailles Grand Trianon. Seen with Mrs Brigitte Macron (3rd left) and Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan (right).
Image Credit: WAM
25 of 26
Sheikh Mohamed (left) arrives for a dinner reception hosted by Emmanuel Macron, President of France (2nd left), at the Versailles Grand Trianon. Seen with Mrs Brigitte Macron (3rd left).
Image Credit: WAM
26 of 26
Sheikh Mohamed attends a dinner reception, hosted by Emmanuel Macron, at the Versailles Grand Trianon.
Image Credit: WAM