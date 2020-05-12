1 of 11
Jordan has eased an indefinite, round-the-clock curfew imposed to try to limit the spread of the coronavirus. Many businesses reopened in a rapid return to normality after the authorities relaxed a tough curfew to stem the spread of coronavirus. The picture shows a kite flying over the Jordanian capital Amman, with the Amman Citadel in the background.
Image Credit: AFP
Jordanian students who were studying abroad, wait for their luggage after they returned to their home country at Queen Alia International Airport, in Amman. They will be taken to the quarantine area, where they will be quarantined for 14 days, amid concerns over the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).
Image Credit: REUTERS
People wearing protective face masks and gloves shop at a supermarket, following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Riyadh. Saudi authorities allowed businesses to reopen and eased bans on movement to lessen the economic toll of the coronavirus containment measures despite a continued increase in cases.
Image Credit: REUTERS
Saudi jewellers wearing protective face masks stand as people shop at a jewellery store during the holy month of Ramadan in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.
Image Credit: REUTERS/Ahmed Yosri
A waiter takes an order at an outdoor terrace of a restaurant as Lebanon eases its COVID-19 lockdown, and its restaurants struggle to choose between opening with reduced capacity or staying shut, amid an unprecedented economic crisis that has slashed profit and raised cost, in Beirut, Lebanon.
Image Credit: REUTERS
Fishermen dangle their lines to catch fish at Beirut's seaside Corniche, as Lebanese authorities warned of a new wave of the COVID-1. The numbers jumped to the highest point in more than a month, after the government eased some restrictions on public life, in Beirut.
Image Credit: REUTERS
Worshippers observe social distancing at Friday prayers at al-Amin mosque in Beirut, Lebanon.
Image Credit: REUTERS
Muslims maintain social distance as they queue to receive Iftar meals provided by the authorities, following the outbreak of the COVID-19, during the holy month of Ramadan, in Manama, Bahrain.
Image Credit: REUTERS
People wearing protective masks wait inside a charity foundation which distributes boxes of the Egyptian Food Bank with food and aid for needy families and people who have lost their jobs due to the outbreak of the COVID-19, during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan in Cairo, Egypt April 29, 2020.
Image Credit: REUTERS
Iranians, wearing protective masks without observing social distancing, queue outside a money exchange office in the capital Tehran. While many residents in Iran's capital are taking advantange of loosened Covid-19 controls, some fear a renewed spike in deaths in what remains the Middle East's deadliest virus epicentre.
Image Credit: AFP