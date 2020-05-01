1 of 12
Nassiba Belgherbi, 55, pharmacist, at her pharmacy in Algeria's capital Algiers. Pharmacists were the first health professionals to be asked to raise awareness, reassure the population and dispense the materials necessary to protect professionals and people against the virus, Belgherbi says. In her pharmacy, only one customer is allowed at a time, and she uses masks, gloves and hydroalcoholic gel in addition to employing barriers on the checkout counter as protection measures. Belgherbi says they are working because it is the profession that requires it, it comes within the framework of our functions. "It is obviously a duty that we exercise with pride because we have taken an oath to always be of service to the population."
Image Credit: AFP
2 of 12
Lalita Kesharwani, 41, vegetable vendor, in front of her stall, in Mumbai. Lalita, who never shut her shop during lockdown said, "We want to serve the people in these difficult times and that gives us satisfaction. She and her husband have been selling vegetables for 22 years and it is now part of their daily routine. With their work they feed their family and also the people who buy at their stall.
Image Credit: AFP
3 of 12
Thierry Pauly, 54, garbage collector, next to a garbage truck in Mulhouse, France. Pauly's shift end earlier to avoid grouping of people at the depot. His safety measures against COVID-19 incluse masks and gel along with the standard equipment. Pauly takes his job, which he chose 18 years ago, with professional conscience and for him it remains a duty.
Image Credit: AFP
4 of 12
Mexican Gabriela Sanchez, 50, psychologist at Espacio Migrante shelter in Tijuana, Baja California State, Mexico. Sanchez works with the migrant community in Tijuana, giving an average of 200 psychological sessions per month. More than considering her work a sacrifice or duty, she considers it a moral proposal. She also believes the emotional risk for the group of people she treats is higher than the physical risk.
Image Credit: AFP
5 of 12
Argentine Elba Portales, 59, in charge of the cleaning of a condominium, at her work place, in Buenos Aires. Elba Portales said that people in charge of the cleaning of condominiums are essential workforce according to a presidential decree and that it is not a sacrifice but a duty. She feels well working and helping.
Image Credit: AFP
6 of 12
Brazilian Thiago Firmino, 39, local leader, in a protective suit while disinfecting the Santa Marta favela in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Thiago Firmino said he is prepared to take risks and fight for his favela, where he was born and raised, where his family and friends live. According to him, the favela has to fight its own problems since the government is not going to do it, and coronavirus is just another problem for its residents, who die from stray bullets and for the lack of access to all sort of public services. He and his brother Tandy are trying to protect their neighbourhood for love, he declared.
Image Credit: AFP
7 of 12
Renata Gajic, 45, who works at a supermarket in Mladenovac, Serbia. Gajic is equipped with face masks and gloves by the supermarket and her work has not changed since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Image Credit: AFP
8 of 12
Indian Rajeesh Babu, 45, police inspector with a coronavirus model helmet at a police station in Chennai, India. Rajeesh Babu works to create awareness and make people understand about the consequences and impacts of the COVID-19 virus. He considers it is his duty as a police officer to help people maintain social distance and restrict their transit.
Image Credit: AFP
9 of 12
Egyptian Karem Khalafallah, 21, delivery man, while on duty in Cairo. Khalafallah who delivers fresh vegetable to homes, said he should work in order to save money to be able to get married in the near future, and to help his family. He added that working during the novel coronavirus pandemic is his only way to survive.
Image Credit: AFP
10 of 12
Japanese Kunio Hayakawa, 72, fishmonger, at his shop in Tokyo. Kunio Hayakawa decided to keep his shop open because he wanted to do "everything for Shinagawa people". He said there are no changes due to the virus, with the same number of customers, and that he "will stay open until the end (of the crisis)" or until the government says so.
Image Credit: AFP
11 of 12
French Desiria Wagner, 31, mortuary service agent, by refrigeration units at the Emile Muller Hospital morgue in Mulhouse, France. Work has changed during the COVID-19 pandemic for Wagner, as bodies are not prepared for the burial and there are no family gatherings. Sanitary measures include masks, blouse, over-blouse, charlottes and gloves.
Image Credit: AFP
12 of 12
Ecuadorean Alexis Pereira, who works at the Angel Maria Canals municipal cemetery in Guayaquil, Ecuador. Alexis Pereira feels sorry for the number of people who die during the pandemic, and he and his family are worried for the risk he is taking.
Image Credit: AFP