Protesters pulling down a statue of slave trader Edward Colston in Bristol, south west England, during a demonstration organised to show solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement in the wake of the killing of George Floyd, an unarmed black man who died after a police officer knelt on his neck in Minneapolis. British protesters tore down the statue of a renowned slave trader and threw it in the harbour on the second day of weekend protests against George Floyd's death. Footage shot by a witness showed a few dozen people tie a rope around the neck of Edward Colston's statue and bring it to the ground in the southwestern city of Bristol.
Image Credit: AFP
Anti-racism protesters in western England tore down a statue of a slave trader and threw it into a river during a Black Lives Matter protest on Sunday.
Image Credit: AFP
Protesters tear down a statue of Edward Colston during a protest against racial inequality in Bristol, Britain.
Image Credit: Reuters
Protestors topple slave trader Edward Colston stayue, kneel on its neck and throw it in Bristol river.
Image Credit: AP
A protester kneels on the statues neck in scenes similar to the death of George Floyd.
Image Credit: AP
The statue is thrown in to the water by cheering protesters.
Image Credit: AP
Protesters throw the statue of slave trader Edward Colston into Bristol harbour, during a Black Lives Matter protest rally, in Bristol, England.
Image Credit: AP
The statue, which was erected in the city in 1895, has sparked a number of petitions in recent years calling for its removal.
Image Credit: Reuters
It was then thrown into the water as the jubilent crowd watched on.
Image Credit: AP
The Winston Churchill memorial was defaced again in London today.
Image Credit: AFP