A cyclist rides in al-Qudra desert in the Gulf emirate of Dubai.
AFP
Dubai's fountain show resumes beneath the Burj Khalifa tower as the city opens.
AFP
A man rides a jet ski at the Beach.
Staff Photographer: Ahmed Ramzan
People enjoy the warm weather and return to the beaches in Dubai with social-distancing guidelines in place.
Staff Photographer: Ahmed Ramzan
Police patrol the beach occupied by sunbathers and leisure seekers in the Dubai Marina district in Dubai.
Bloomberg
Creek Park dolphinarium is ready to make a splash with safety measures.
Staff Photographer: Antonin Kelian Kallouche
Dubai’s Spice Souk reopens to a busy day following the coronavirus sterilisation campaign.
Staff Photographer: Atiq ur Rehman
People exercise at a gym while maintaining social distancing as government eases restrictions amid the COVID-19 outbreak in Dubai.
Reuters
Local gyms welcome reopening with Dubai Sports Council guidelines
Reuters
A busy kitchen. Staff wearing protective face mask, gloves follow social distancing rules to serve customers as restaurants open for business.
Image Credit:
A waiter, wearing a protective face mask, serves a customer at Cafe.
Image Credit:
An official wearing a mask due to the coronavirus pandemic operates a temperature screening point at Dubai International Airport's Terminal 3 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.
AP