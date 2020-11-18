In Pictures: US unveils star-spangled pavilion for Dubai's Expo 2020
Pavilion will showcase American freedom, ideals, enterprise, and innovation
SpaceX Falcon 9 replica at US Expo 2020 pavilion at Expo site. A model of SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket will greet visitors to the US Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai, US Ambassador to the UAE John Rakolta Jr. revealed on Wednesday during a media tour.
US Expo 2020 pavilion at Expo site. The US pavilion, which will be located in Al Forsan (North Park), will showcase American freedom, ideals, enterprise, and innovation.
US Ambassador to UAE John Rakolta Jr. addressing media at the handover of USA Expo 2020 pavilion at Expo site on Wednesday 19 November 2020.
The 3,344 square-meter pavilion will include a “24-minute experience'' of America with moon rocks, a Mars rover and Thomas Jefferson's Quran.
The main theme of the US pavilion, according to Rakolta, is ‘Life, Liberty and the Pursuit of the Future’ in line with the “Connecting Minds, Creating the Future” theme of Expo 2020 Dubai.
The U.S. Pavilion will showcase a dynamic society that has shaped the modern world, remains the freest, most prosperous nation on earth, and supports freedom and prosperity for all.
U.S. Ambassador John Rakolta, right, and U.S. State Department Counselor Ulrich Brechbuhl, touch elbows after they fixed the last piece of star on the elevation during the U.S.A Pavilion handover ceremony at the Expo 2020 Dubai.
SpaceX, the rocket company of high-tech entrepreneur/ billionaire Elon Musk, represents a historic milestone for US space exploration as it is the first private company with an operational system to launch astronauts to-and-from space. SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket recently launched Crew Dragon spacecraft ‘Resilience’ carrying a Japanese and three American astronauts, marking the first manned trip to the International Space Station from American from US soil in nearly a decade.
US ambassador to the United Arab Emirates, John Rakolta, takes a selfie during the unveiling of the US pavilion at the Dubai Expo 2020 site, on November 18, 2020. The six-month world fair will open its doors in October 2021.
US diplomats took selfies and group photos as the final metallic star was installed on the silver building.
Moving walkway: Guests are taken on a journey through the first four major exhibits via a moving walkway that meanders through the pavilion. This high capacity transportation system provides a unique experience that is safe for all ages and abilities.
The U.S. is a dynamic society that has shaped the modern world and supports freedom and prosperity around the globe. Step aboard the moving walkway and be carried through exhibits showcasing how freedom creates opportunity for all.
The Courtyard: Visitors will be able to experience American food and culture in the pavilion’s courtyard that will feature live entertainment throughout the day.
