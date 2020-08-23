1 of 16
A resident using an improvised face shield made from a plastic water tank to protect him from the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic walks in his neighbourhood in Manila.
Image Credit: AP
2 of 16
Also in Venezuela, this woman wears a face mask of a crying clown.
Image Credit: AP
3 of 16
A masked woman poses for a picture during a march demanding justice for the victims of gender violence and femicides in Mexico City.
Image Credit: REUTERS
4 of 16
A Palestinian mother entertain her children with makeshift masks made of cabbage as she cooks in Beit Lahia in the northern Gaza Strip.
Image Credit: AFP
5 of 16
Seattle Seahawks coach Andre Curtis, the Seahawks' defensive passing game coordinator, wears a mask on the sideline at the start of an NFL football mock game in Seattle.
Image Credit: AP
6 of 16
In Italy, engineer Mario Milanesio 3D-printed respiratory valve fittings onto his Decathlon snorkeling mask.
Image Credit: AFP
7 of 16
A contestant wearing a decorative face mask during the preliminary round of the 10th anniversary edition of Miss, Mister and Queen Deaf Thailand in Bangkok.
Image Credit: AFP
8 of 16
Rather than to protect himself, fashion photographer Marcio Rodrigues wanted to make a statement about human waste and garbage. The items he used in his mask hadn't been picked up by trash collectors due to the coronavirus quarantine.
Image Credit: AFP
9 of 16
A Salvadoran government supporter wearing a face mask deppicting a partial image of Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele takes part in a protest in San Salvador.
Image Credit: AFP
10 of 16
A protester wearing a protective mask attends a protest for U.S. President Donald Trump to resign, during a march to honor people who have died during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Brooklyn, New York, U.S.
Image Credit: REUTERS
11 of 16
A man wears a protective face mask on a street, amid the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Bangkok, Thailand.
Image Credit: REUTERS
12 of 16
A boy wearing a water bottle mask in Jakarta.
Image Credit: AFP
13 of 16
A woman wears a face mask reading "ANTI-WHO" during a demonstration against the restrictions amid the coronavirus pandemic in Dortmund, western Germany,
Image Credit: AFP
14 of 16
A man in Sceaux, France created a face mask from a napkin, although it doesn't appear to be very effective.
Image Credit: AP
15 of 16
In Kampala, a man hid the lower half of his face behind a circular, alternative mask.
Image Credit: AFP
16 of 16
A man wears a face mask as a precaution against the coronavirus in Hyderabad. India has the third-highest caseload after the United States and Brazil, and the fourth-highest death toll in the world.
Image Credit: AP