1 of 14
As the UAE opens for tourism in the aftermath of COVID-19, Gulf News toured the Dubai International Airport to get first hand knowledge of the new procedures introduced to ensure smooth travelling for passengers. The new system to travel through the facility post-pandemic has gained travellers’ trust.
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/ Gulf News
2 of 14
The easing of travel restrictions has resulted in more than 20,000 passengers travelling through the airport every day, with the expectation that the airport will return to normality soon. Immigration officer at Terminal 3 welcomes tourists upon arrival.
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/ Gulf News
3 of 14
According to the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA) in Dubai, by this November, the peak number of travellers passing through the airport will be similar to 2019 figures.
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/ Gulf News
4 of 14
Passengers can now arrive at the Dubai Airport two to two-and-a-half hours before the flight as new procedures have been introduced to bring airport back to normal.
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/ Gulf News
5 of 14
Number of travellers has increased from 500 passengers per day during flight restrictions to 20,000 per day in August.
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/ Gulf News
6 of 14
Passengers at Terminal 3 of Dubai Airport. While the risk of getting infected on an aircraft is typically lower than in a shopping centre or in an office environment, there are simple measures one can follow to further reduce the risk when travelling through airports.
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/ Gulf News
7 of 14
Passengers seen arriving at Terminal 3, Dubai International Airport as Dubai reopens International travel for tourists and residents.
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/ Gulf News
8 of 14
Passing through passport control has been made easier again. If you are an Emirati, a resident or if you are holding a certified passport, you can use the smart gates for a contactless immigration experience and go through smoothly.
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/ Gulf News
9 of 14
GDRFA-Dubai has set up 15 counters to complete the visitors procedures in order to make the travel smoother. Every day, Dubai Airport around 20,000 travellers. Majority of travellers are tourists as well as residents travelling in and out the country.
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/ Gulf News
10 of 14
Passengers seen arriving at Terminal 3, Dubai International Airport as Dubai reopens International travel for tourists and residents.
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/ Gulf News
11 of 14
Immigration officer at Terminal 3, Dubai International Airport as Dubai reopens International travel for tourists and residents.
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/ Gulf News
12 of 14
Dubai Airports has received international delegations to check the operation at the airport after easing travel movement around the world and they were impressed with the measures
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/ Gulf News
13 of 14
UAE has taken the lead in opening the airports by taking all precautionary measures to curb the pandemic. UAE has dealt with the pandemic with priority and the results have been positive.
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/ Gulf News
14 of 14
At the seating area near the departure gate, there are barriers between seats and signs to ensure safe distancing between fellow travellers before you finally board the aeroplane.
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/ Gulf News