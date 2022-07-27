1 of 10
It's raining in parts of the UAE. Moderate to heavy rainfall was reported, on Wednesday afternoon, in Sharjah, Fujairah and Ras Al Khaimah.
Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News
As rain fell in Dubai, motorists had to contend with tougher road conditions. Officials called for caution while driving.
Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News
Rain clouds hover around Burj Khalifa, world's tallest tower.
Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News
Slow down when driving on a rainy day - it's tougher than it looks.
Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News
Children enjoy the pleasant weather in Sharjah. The National Center of Meteorology (NCM) issued a yellow and orange weather alert indicating cloudy weather and chance of more rainfall in the eastern and nothern emirates.
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/ Gulf News
Both residents of Dubai and Sharjah were pleasantly surprised in the afternoon by a gentle drizzle that turned into a cooling shower on Wednesday. Above: A pedestrian uses his umbrella to keep from getting wet in Sharjah.
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/ Gulf News
A flooded street in Sharjah. Residents have also been advised to avoid visiting wadis or valleys and flood-prone areas.
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News
With blue-grey skies and a healthy dollop of rain, Dubai really is at its most picturesque.
Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News
A pedestrian crosses a road in Dubai with puddles of rain water.
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/ Gulf News
A good idea when on the road when it's pouring is to slow down - it's easier for accidents to occur when patches of road are wet and slippery.
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/ Gulf News