Demonstrators gesture and chant during a protest against the government performance and worsening economic conditions, in Beirut, Lebanon.
Image Credit: Reuters
Demonstrators gather as they hold Lebanese flags during a protest against the government performance and worsening economic conditions, in Beirut, Lebanon.
Image Credit: REUTERS
A bride gets into a car during a protest against the government performance and worsening economic conditions, in Beirut, Lebanon.
Image Credit: Reuters
A demonstrator walks with her dog during a protest against the government performance and worsening economic conditions, in Beirut, Lebanon.
Image Credit: REUTERS/Aziz Taher
Anti-government protesters burn awnings of the Le Gray hotel during ongoing protests against the Lebanese government, in downtown Beirut, Lebanon, Saturday, June 6, 2020. Hundreds of Lebanese demonstrators gathered in central Beirut Saturday, hoping to reboot nationwide anti-government protests that began late last year amid an unprecedented economic and financial crisis.
Image Credit: AP
Lebanese soldiers stand guard during a protest against the government performance and worsening economic conditions, in Beirut, Lebanon.
Image Credit: REUTERS
An anti-government demonstrator throws back canisters of tear gas towards riot police during ongoing protests against the Lebanese government, in downtown Beirut, Lebanon. Lebanese riot police fired tear gas at protesters in central Beirut on Saturday, after a planned anti-government demonstration quickly degenerated into rioting and stone-throwing confrontations between opposing camps.
Image Credit: AP
Lebanese army try to block supporters of the Lebanese Shi'ite groups Hezbollah and Amal as they gesture and chant slogans against anti-government demonstrators, in Beirut, Lebanon. Political and religious leaders across sectarian lines warned against the danger of sectarian violence.
Image Credit: REUTERS
An anti-government protester throws a stone at riot police during ongoing protests against the Lebanese government, in downtown Beirut, Lebanon.
Image Credit: AP
Lebanese Riot police officers sits on his armored vehicle during clashes with anti-government protesters during a mass protest against the economic and financial crisis, and to demand early parliamentary elections, in Beirut, Lebanon.
Image Credit: Reuters