Saudis shop at a jewellery shop in the Tiba gold market in the capital Riyadh, after authorities announced a 10% increase in the VAT rate, to reach 15%, starting from first of July.
Image Credit: AFP
Women queue in front of a gold shop to beat VAT deadline
Image Credit: AFP
Saudi women buy jewellery at a shop in the gold market before the expected increase of VAT to 15%, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.
Image Credit: Rueters
A woman looks at jewellery at a shop in the gold market before the expected increase of VAT to 15%, in Riyadh.
Image Credit: Reuters
A Saudi woman buys jewellery at a shop in the gold market before the expected increase of VAT to 15%, in Riyadh.
Image Credit: Reuters
Saudi gold traders are reporting a spike in business as investors snap up the precious metal ahead of the introduction of the new 15 percent VAT rate next week.
Image Credit: AFP
Saudi Arabia is tripling its value added tax (VAT) from July 1 in an effort to increase government revenues in response to the coronavirus pandemic and weaker oil prices
Image Credit: AFP