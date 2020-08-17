1 of 10
In this pandemic situation, the best way to protect ourselves is by wearing a face mask, hand gloves, face shields and practising social distancing, and hygiene habits Grocery shopping these days is incomplete without topping up a box of masks and gloves or a bottle of hand-sanitiser.
Image Credit: Antonin Kélian Kallouche/Gulf News I
A resident checks out face masks at a dedicated section in shopping mall. Masks can now be seen as an expression of self-identity. We’ve even seen people wear masks not just for everyday use but also for functions and events.
Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News
We can see the UAE supplier’s have capitalised on the movement and you can find a trendy collection targeting the younger population in hypermarkets.
Image Credit: Antonin Kélian Kallouche/Gulf News
Although COVID 19 numbers are under control residents continue to buy sanitisers, which is now available at reasonable prices, as part of their shopping list.
Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News
A resident shops for a sanitiser in a supermarket. The best way to kill the new Coronavirus and prevent its spread during the pandemic is to wash our hands frequently with soap and water, or to use a hand sanitiser that contains at least 60% alcohol.
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/ Gulf News
A mannequin dressed in protective gear due to the COVID-19 pandemic, is deployed in a shopping centre to attract customers. PPE kits are the order of the day in times of Covid-19.
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/ Gulf News
Gloves give the wearer protection from a range of bacteria, viruses and fungi.Gloves have been compulsory in shopping malls, supermarkets and other social settings in the UAE, and we see these items becoming an indispensable piece of kit for all as we become accustomed to the ‘new normal’ on our shopping list.
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/ Gulf News
Prices have evened out to affordable levels since the initial shortages.
Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News
Sanitisers: We’re using them more than ever before..! Entire sections have been created for them in hypermarkets.
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/ Gulf News
Not wearing mask is an offence under UAE law, with the penalty including a fine as hefty as Dh3,000.
Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News