Dubai: The National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority (NCEMA) on Monday outlined the COVID-19 guidelines for Eid Al Adha, which falls on July 9, 2022.
Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
Guidelines for worshippers: Mosques will be open to the public after Fajr prayers on the day of Eid, and the external yards will implement the approved procedures while external speakers and distancing labels will also be provided, with the possibility of using parks and parking lots close to mosques.
Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News
Eid Al Adha prayers and Khutba (sermon) should not exceed 20 minutes, and worshippers must commit to wearing face masks at all times, respect physical distancing and use their own prayer mats.
Image Credit: Shiju Zacharia/Gulf News reader
The entrances and exits of mosques will be monitored by police patrols, volunteers and clerics to avoid overcrowding, and gatherings and shaking hands before and after prayers will be forbidden.
Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News
Eid celebrations: The Green Pass system on Al Hosn app will be adopted and recommends the use of electronic means to distribute Eid presents, stressing that celebrations should be limited to single families and close relatives, as well as the mandatory use of face masks and the need to respect physical distancing, especially among the elderly and people with chronic diseases.
Image Credit:
PCR test: People should undergo PCR testing no longer than 72 hours before Eid, to ensure the health and safety of everyone.
Image Credit: WAM
Livestock sacrifice for Eid: The preventive measures covering sacrificial meat, which can be distributed between neighbours but must be placed in plastic bags or clean boxes after being sanitised. The NCEMA also recommends paying for sacrificial meat via official charity organisations in the country or smart apps, affirming, "Dealing with street vendors will be banned, and local authorities will assess slaughterhouse procedures."
Image Credit:
Hajj Guidelines: PCR tests at UAE airports will be optional, but testing will be mandatory for those with suspected infections, adding that PCR tests will be mandatory for everyone upon the fourth day, or after symptoms appear, or if there is a change in colour from green on the Al Hosn app upon infection.
Image Credit: Antonin Kélian Kallouche/Gulf News
The NCEMA urged the citizens coming back from the Hajj season to commit to the preventive measures, most notably by wearing face masks and refraining from leaving their homes for a period of seven days.
Image Credit:
Al Hosn Green Pass mandatory: NCEMA also highlighted the importance of using the Green Pass system on the Al Hosn app before leaving the country, according to appropriate travel protocols, noting that relevant authorities will continue monitoring violations of the preventive measures around the country.
Image Credit: Arshad Ali, Gulf News
The NCEMA has urged everyone to adhere to the national measures to protect the health and safety of the community.
Image Credit: Gulf News