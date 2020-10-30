Earthquake rattles western Turkey and Greece, leveling buildings
The earthquake, which registered as magnitude 7.0, was centered off Samos, a Greek island
A major earthquake in the Aegean Sea rattled parts of Greece and western Turkey on Friday, leveling structures in the western Turkish city of Izmir and severely damaging several residential buildings.
No information was immediately available about injuries, a Turkish government official said. But Murat Kurum, the environment minister, said in televised remarks that there were reports of people trapped under debris, many of them in the Bayrakli neighborhood of Izmir, which has a population of more than 4 million.
The earthquake, which registered as magnitude 7.0, according to the U.S. Geological Survey, was centered off Samos, a Greek island near the Turkish coast, according to Turkey's disaster management agency.
The quake was felt in Istanbul, about 200 miles northeast of Izmir, and in parts of Greece.
At least six buildings were destroyed in Izmir, Suleyman Soylu, the interior minister, said in a tweet, although the city's mayor put the number of destroyed buildings closer to 20.
Locals and officials search for survivors at a collapsed building after a strong earthquake struck the Aegean Sea on Friday and was felt in both Greece and Turkey, where some buildings collapsed in the coastal province of Izmir, Turkey.
