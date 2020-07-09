1 of 14
More tourists arrive at Dubai airport today. All passengers underwent thermal screening and those who did carry a negative Covid result were tested on site.
A tourist receives instruction at Dubai airport.
Tourists wait in line to get a medical screening upon arrival at Dubai airport. Dubai has started to welcome visitors and tourists from July 7 while adhering to the highest standards of health and safety in line with international protocols.
An Emirati policeman directs a tourist to get a medical screening upon arrival at Teminal 3 at Dubai airport, in the United Arab Emirates, on July 8, 2020, as the Gulf emirate reopens to tourists after a long shutdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo by GIUSEPPE CACACE / AFP)
Tourists wait in line to get a medical screening upon arrival at Dubai airport.
A tourist takes a selfie before he gets a medical screening upon arrival at at Dubai airport.
Tourists wait in a que to get their papers processed upon arrival at Dubai airport. Dubai International adopts highest standards of health and safety.
Passengers get a medical screening upon arrival at Teminal 3 at Dubai airport.
A tourist gets her papers checked at the immigration desk upon arrival at Dubai airport.
Airline staffers wearing protective gear guides tourists to get a medical screening upon arrival at Teminal 3, Dubai airport.
A passenger checks her phone as she wait to get a medical screening upon arrival at Teminal 3 at Dubai airport.
A tourist waits for her luggage upon arrival at Dubai airport.
A bride exits with her luggage after arrival to Teminal 3 at Dubai airport,as the city reopens to tourists after a long shutdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Taxi drivers wait for costumers outside Dubai airport.
