A look at few such individuals. Shruti Rane , a freelance illustrator by profession prepares cup cakes for sale at Vasai. A lack of assignment in the wake of pandemic has forces her to turn her hobby of baking as a source of income.
Sameer Joshi (42), a freelance photographer by profession, holds his camera at his residence, in Mumbai. A lack of assignments in the wake of coronavirus pandemic has forced him to sell seafood for income.
Sameer Joshi delivers fish to customers, in Mumbai. A lack of assignments in the wake of coronavirus pandemic has forced him to sell seafood for income. Joshi buys fish from a wholesale market and makes doorstep deliveries to customers, moving around on his two-wheeler in the suburban areas of Vikroli and Powai.
Madhu Singh, a beautician by profession, attends to a customer at her grocery store, in Mumbai. Due to lack of customers in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, Singh was forced to convert her beauty parlour into a grocery store to sustain her livelihood.
Ranjan Dedhia, an entrepreneur by profession, shows a bottle of hand-sanitiser before delivering them to her customers, in Mumbai. Ranjan Dedhi, who used to previously sell handmade soaps and gift baskets, was forced to change her source of income in the wake of coronavirus pandemic.
Deepak Pathak, a taxi driver by profession, waits for customers at his make-shift shop, in Mumbai. Due to lack of work in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, Pathak started selling face masks to sustain his livelihood.
Amit Harlkar (36), co-owner of Lunch Home and Chef, and Vikrant Ughade (35), owner of a pest control firm, pack fish before delivering to their customers, in Mumbai, Friday, June 26, 2020. Due to lack of work in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, both of them started doorstep delivery of raw fish to sustain their livelihood.
Pranita Patil packs lunch in a tiffin-box for delivery, at her residence in Mumbai. Due to lack of work in her travel and tour company in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, Patil was forced to choose an alternative profession to sustain her livelihood.
Pushkar Vishwasrao, a film maker by profession and Nimesh Vishwasrao, tutor by profession pack vegetables for Nimish home delivery services in Mumbai. Both Pushkar and Nimish sell vegetables and dry snacks to sustain their livelihood amid the COVID -19 lockdown.
