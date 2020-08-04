1 of 40
Massive explosions rocked downtown Beirut on Tuesday, flattening much of the port, damaging buildings and blowing out windows and doors as a giant mushroom cloud rose above the capital.
Image Credit: AP
2 of 40
Firefighters rushed to the scenes of the explosions, battling blazes that saw many hurt and infrastructure damaged.
Image Credit: Bloomberg
3 of 40
Firefighters rescue people from the rubble. Many badly injured people are pouring into hospitals.
Image Credit: Bloomberg
4 of 40
A wounded man is bandaged on site and then lifted on a stretcher to be taken to a hospital for medical aid.
Image Credit: AFP
5 of 40
The scenes of brutality that are filtering through from the city are disturbing. Blood and bandages are in almost every shot.
Image Credit: AFP
6 of 40
The shattered facade of a building following a twin explosion.
Image Credit: AFP
7 of 40
Lebanese security officers run towards the scene of the blasts, trying to help the wounded escape. Two explosions tore through the capital of Lebanon on Tuesday.
Image Credit: AP
8 of 40
There were shards of glass and concrete in every direction as the city shook with the twin blasts.
Image Credit: AP
9 of 40
The blasts were heard as far away as Nicosia on the eastern Mediterranean island of Cyprus, 240 kilometres (150 miles) away.
Image Credit: AFP
10 of 40
Firefighters try to quell offshoots of flame after the explosions.
Image Credit: Reuters
11 of 40
A picture shows the scene of an explosion at the port in Beirut.
Image Credit: AFP
12 of 40
A battlefield of iron was all that was left on some streets that were lined with cars.
Image Credit: @MHasnainMughal
13 of 40
A destroyed silo at the scene of the explosion.
Image Credit: AFP
14 of 40
Image Credit: AP
15 of 40
A damaged vehicle is seen at the site of an explosion.
Image Credit: Reuters
16 of 40
People run for cover following an explosion in Beirut's port area.
Image Credit: Reuters
17 of 40
Injured stand after of a massive explosion in Beirut, Lebanon.
Image Credit: AP
18 of 40
The scene of an explosion near the the port in the Lebanese capital Beirut.
Image Credit: AFP
19 of 40
The scene of an explosion at the port in the Lebanese capital Beirut.
Image Credit: AFP
20 of 40
Firefighter douse a blaze at the scene of the explosion.
Image Credit: AFP
21 of 40
The scene of an explosion at the port in the Lebanese capital Beirut.
Image Credit: AFP
22 of 40
A helicopter puts out a fire at the scene of an explosion at the port of Lebanon's capital Beirut.
Image Credit: AFO
23 of 40
A helicopter drops water following a large explosion.
Image Credit: Bloomberg
24 of 40
A general view of the scene of an explosion at the port of Lebanon's capital Beirut.
Image Credit: AFP
25 of 40
Fires burning at the port of Lebanon's capital Beirut with its cranes in the aftermath of a massive explosion.
Image Credit: AFP
26 of 40
Fires burning at the port of Beirut.
Image Credit: AFP
27 of 40
A view of the port of Lebanon's capital Beirut with its cranes.
Image Credit: AFP
28 of 40
A general view of destruction along a street in the centre of Beirut.
Image Credit: AFP
29 of 40
An ambulance and a civil defence vehicle stand parked at the scene of an explosion.
Image Credit: AFP
30 of 40
People gather by cars destroyed by the explosion.
Image Credit: AFP
31 of 40
A wounded man in wheeled into a hospital.
Image Credit: AFP
32 of 40
Members of the Lebanese Civil Defence stand outside a vehicle on the side of a road.
Image Credit: AFP
33 of 40
A wounded man receives help outside a hospital.
Image Credit: AFP
34 of 40
People gather near the scene of the explosion.
Image Credit: AFP
35 of 40
A man in wheeled into a hospital.
Image Credit: AFP
36 of 40
People and journalists, some clad in masks due to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, gather at the scene of an explosion.
Image Credit: AFP
37 of 40
Wounded people wait to received help outside a hospital.
Image Credit: AFP
38 of 40
Lebanese civil defence vehicels are seen at the scene of the explosion.
Image Credit: AFP
39 of 40
Wounded people are treated at a hospital.
Image Credit: AFP
40 of 40
A general view of destruction along a street in the centre of Beirut.
Image Credit: AFP