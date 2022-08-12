1 of 10
‘Indian Matchmaking’ (Netflix): Sima Taparia aunty is back for a second season and she’s ready to tell it like it is. The Mumbai matchmaker gets to work over eight new episodes of the popular show as she helps single millennials around the globe find their perfect match. This season, Sima will manage more expectations than ever before from clients.
‘Never Have I Ever’ (Netflix): Our favourite desi teen Devi Vishwakumar is all grown up in season three of this hit series created by Mindy Kaling. In the new episodes, she’s finally dating Paxton Hall-Yoshida. However, Devi has to come to terms with school bullies, big questions about her life and more.
‘A Model Family’ (Netflix): This Korean crime thriller follows professor Dong-ha, who is on the verge of bankruptcy and divorce. He stumbles across a dead man’s money and unwittingly steals it from a dangerous cartel. He then gets tangled up in a dangerous cartel and the only way to save his family is by working as a drug courier.
‘Day Shift’ (Netflix): In need of a crazy vampire flick for the weekend? Look no further as Hollywood star Jamie Foxx is here. He stars as a dad who works for a San Fernando Valley pool cleaning company but secretly moonlights as a vampire hunter. He needs to come up with money quickly to pay for his daughter’s tuition, and that involves reapplying to be part of the international Union of vampire hunters that he was expelled from.
‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ (UAE cinemas): Bollywood actor Aamir Khan has been praised for his Hindi retelling of the classic 1994 movie ‘Forrest Gump’. He plays a dim-witted man who is deeply emotional, and who embarks on an ambitious journey. The movie traverses his life at many ages.
‘A League of Their Own’ (Amazon Prime Video): The popular 1992 movie gets a modern retelling as a TV series. Set in 1943, it follows the formation of the Rockford Peaches, a women’s team in the nascent All-American Girls Professional Baseball League, as they travel across a rapidly changing US.
‘Thallumaala’ (UAE cinemas): Malayalam actor Tovino Thomas stars as Manavaalan Wazim, an internet celebrity who is always ready for a fight. During his wedding to popular vlogger Beepathu, aka Fathima Beevi (Kalyani Priyadarshan), a fight breaks out and Wazim has to deal with the wrath of Sub Inspector Regi Mathew.
‘Thank You’ (Amazon Prime Video): This Telugu movie stars Naga Chaitanya as Abhiram, a successful but self-obsessed businessman. However, when things go wrong, he is forced to look back as his journey so far.
‘Father of the Bride’ (Disney+): Something vintage for the weekend? This 1991 classic starring Steve Martin is sure to entertain. He plays a dad who narrates what he had to go through with his young daughter’s wedding.
‘Moon Knight’ (Disney+): Oscar Isaac plays Steven Grant, a mild-mannered gift shop employee at a museum, who becomes plagued with blackouts and memories of another life. He discovers he has dissociative identity and his alter is the mercenary Marc Spector.
