‘1921’ (UAE cinemas): This Chinese blockbuster re-enacts the story of the Chinese Communist Party’s early years, including some of the key incidents leading to the founding of the CCP, which includes the May Fourth Movement, led by co-founder of the CCP Li Dazhao. In a city divided by zones and loyalties, a group of passionate young intellectuals take to the streets to reclaim their country, sparking a revolution. The big-budget flick showcases the lengths dreamers will go to in order to change the world.
‘Black Widow’ (UAE cinemas): Natasha Romanoff, aka the Black Widow, finally gets her own movie. Scarlett Johansson returns as the original female Avenger as her character confronts her dark past as a spy and is set before the events of ‘Avengers: Infinity War’.
‘Fear Street Part One: 1994’ (Netflix): Here’s a welcome dose of nostalgia. The popular ‘Fear Street’ horror books by RL Stine have gotten the small screen treatment. In the movie, a group of teen friends encounter the ancient evil entity that’s responsible for a series of brutal murders that have plagued their town Shadyside for over 300 years. There are sure to be spooks galore, especially since Part Two releases on July 9.
‘The Boys’ (Amazon Prime Video): Curl up on the couch and prepare for some excellent viewing. This award-winning show is an irreverent take on what happens when superheroes — who are as popular as celebrities and as influential as politicians — go rogue and abuse their powers. To combat those elements, the eponymous team of vigilantes come to the rescue.
‘Silence’ (Amazon Prime Video): In this Tamil thriller, a world-famous musician is found brutally murdered in a house that’s got a reputation for being haunted. The only person who was with him at the time is his deaf-mute wife. It’s an engaging movie with unexpected twists; perfect for a weekend watch.
‘The Possession of Hannah Grace’ (Netflix): If you are the sort that likes demonic possession movies – like we do – this one’s a must watch. A former cop has taken on a job at the city mortuary when a haunted corpse shows up late at night and starts killing people.
'LA’s Finest' (Netflix): If you’re looking for something to have on in the background, while you do more important things, this show is one of them. It’s an easy watch with good looking characters and fun explosions here and there. L.A.'s Finest is a comic action criminal television show set in Los Angeles, California. It's a spinoff of George Gallo's Bad Boys franchise. On May 13, 2019, the series began on Spectrum. On September 9, 2020, the second season premiered. The show was then canceled.
‘Mughal-e-Azam’ (Zee5): Hindi cinema lost one of its biggest legends on July 7 when Bollywood’s tragedy king Dilip Kumar. But why not pay homage to the idol by watching one of his sweeping romances. Kumar and Madhubala as thwarted lovers in this period epic is a masterclass on poignant acting. Kumar plays an emperor who falls in love with a beautiful dancer in his own court, but their relationship is severed due to severe class divides. Be warned, it more than three hours long, but the long-winded love story will stir your heart and remind you about the magic of Kumar’s insane charisma.
‘The People v. O.J. Simpson’ (Netflix): This riveting 10-episode miniseries dwells on the notorious O.J. Simpson murder case. ‘Friends’ star David Schwimmer plays the compelling role of Robert Kardashian, while Cuba Gooding Jr plays the title role with formidable assurance. Plus, this is a series with a whopping 22 Primetime Emmy Award nominations and the tense murder trial will keep you on the edge.
‘StartUp’ (Netflix): Starring Adam Brody, Edi Gathegi and Otmara Marrero, this cracking web series can be your crash course on why cryptocurrency is now dominated the financial world. The tale of three strangers from different worlds and classes who begin a start-up about cryptocurrency is an exciting one. Marrero and Brody as the idealistic Izzy Morales and Nick Talman make for an interesting watch. Dacey’s turn as a gangster with a keen moral radar also adds drama to this web series filled with deceit, back-stabbing, and intellectual property theft.
