Spring is in the air, and as Valentine’s Day approaches, so is romance. Wondering about how to propose to your better half? Or just looking for inspiration for a grand gesture? We’ve got you covered. Check out these dramatic proposals by Bollywood stars, from Shah Rukh Khan going down on one knee for Gauri Khan to Nick Jonas shutting down a Tiffany's store for Priyanka Chopra.
This teenage love story has a happy ending. Gauri and Shah Rukh Khan had been seeing each other for a while in Delhi when issues cropped up and Gauri headed to Bombay (now Mumbai). Khan obviously followed and saw her sitting on the beach. Moved, he went down on one knee and asked her to marry him. She said yes and they’ve lived happily ever after since that day 30 years ago.
Popstar Nick Jonas was never shy about letting Priyanka Chopra know how he felt about her. The couple, who married in 2018 within a year of dating in a grand spectacle, had an interesting romance. The ‘Sucker’ singer shut down a Tiffany & Co store in London to pick a ring for the actor. He later proposed to her on her birthday trip to Crete.
Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna may be one of the most solid couples in Bollywood but their story is anything but bland. When he asked her to marry him a year into their relationship, she declined, telling him she wanted to focus on her career – unless her upcoming movie turned out to be a flop. He explained on a ‘Koffee with Karan’ segment: "Twinkle was very confident of her upcoming release, ‘Mela’, in 2000. She was certain that it would do well and told me that in case the movie fails to create magic at the box office, she would marry me.’’ Luckily for him, the movie did flop and the rest is history.
Did you know? Kareena Kapoor turned Saif Ali Khan down twice? He apparently asked her to marry him in and when she said no, undeterred, he planned another proposal – this time in Paris.
Soha Ali Khan was also proposed to by Kunal Kemmu in Paris while on a Europe holiday in 2014.
Abhishek Bachchan is a real romantic. He recounted the story of how he proposed to now wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. “I was filming in New York for a movie. And, I used to stand on the balcony of my hotel room and wish that, 'One day, wouldn't it be nice if I was together with her, married. Years later, we were there for the premiere of Guru. After the premiere, we were back in the hotel. So, I took her to the very same balcony, and I asked her to marry me,” he said.
Beauty queen and actor Bipasha Basu and actor Karan Grover fell in love while on a movie set. After ‘Alone’ wrapped up, the smitten Grover proposed to Basu on New Year’s Eve in Koh Samui, while watching fireworks!
Baahubali’ star Rana Daggubatti got hitched during last year’s lockdown. But what was really noteworthy is the cute way in which he announced his engagement to the world. He captioned the post – a photo of himself with longtime girlfriend, Miheeka Bajaj, as "And she said Yes :) ❤️#MiheekaBajaj".
In 2015, Ranveer Singh went down on his knees and proposed to Deepika Padukone at the IIFA Awards. But things only got official later on, on a ‘Koffee with Karan’ segment. (Doesn’t take away from the drama though.)
Telepathy perhaps? Cricketer Virat Kohli apparently never proposed to Anushka Sharma – they just knew it was to be and got on with things. Think you can get away with that?
