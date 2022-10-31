1 of 10
The human condition – to show resilience against (sometimes) overwhelming odds - is inspiring. It is the people who epitomise this characteristic that make for the best role models. Here’s a look at some stars – from Hollywood and Bollywood – who suffer from chronic diseases and exemplify a never-say-die attitude.
South Indian actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu recently informed her fans that she has been diagnosed with an auto immune condition called myositis and hopes to make a complete recovery very soon. Taking to Instagram, she wrote: “Your response to the ‘Yashodha’ trailer was overwhelming. It is this love and connection that I share with all of you, that gives me the strength to deal with the seemingly unending challenges that life throws at me.” She added: “A few months back I was diagnosed with an autoimmune condition called Myositis. I was hoping to share this after it had gone into remission. But it is taking a little longer than I hoped."
According to Cedars-Sinai, “myositis is a rare group of diseases characterised by inflamed muscles, which can cause prolonged muscle fatigue and weakness.” Prabhu added in her note: “I am slowly realising that we don’t always need to put up a strong front. Accepting this vulnerability is something that I am still struggling with. The doctors are confident that I will make a complete recovery very soon. I have had good days and bad days... physically and emotionally. And even when it feels like I can’t handle one more day of this, somehow that moment passes. I guess it can only mean that I am one more day closer to recovery. I love you...THIS TOO SHALL PASS.”
The last thing on anyone’s mind when they see multi-Grammy Award-winner Billie Eilish is that she has to come to terms with nervous tics. Her neurological condition, called Tourette's syndrome (TS), results in short bursts of activity, whether verbal, motor or otherwise. In a recent interview, she explained that living with this condition can be ‘exhausting’, adding that her music is almost therapeutic; when she is singing and claims that her propensity for tics diminishes when she's exercising her vocal chords.
Bollywood’s Deepika Padukone is one of the few celebrities who spoke up about her battle with depression – even when it seemed the stigma of the revelation would ruin her career. Fortunately, she found support and has gone on to not only work on several projects but also launched a mental health non-government organisation in India called 'Live Love Laugh'.
Disney alumna Selena Gomez suffers from Lupus, an autoimmune disease where the body’s immune system begins to attack itself. At one point, back in 2017, the disease took such a toll on the ‘Lose You To Love Me’ singer that she had to have a kidney transplant. Of course the ordeal also exacted a mental toll on the musician; in 2018, she told the American magazine ‘Harper’s Bazaar’ that she considers anxiety and depression an ongoing struggle.
New dad Nick Jonas has been quite open about his type 1 diabetes, which was diagnosed when he was all of 13. The ‘Sucker’ singer wrote a lengthy post last year about his discovery. “I was 13, playing shows with my brothers… And I knew in my gut that something wasn’t right, so I went to my parents and told them I needed to see the doctor. After going over my symptoms, my paediatrician informed me that I had type 1 diabetes. All the symptoms were in line with an undiagnosed type 1. I was devastated – frightened,” he wrote, adding that he became even more committed to his health and dreams after this meeting.
Kanye West aka Ye has a publicised history of bipolar disorder that sees him swing from euphoric to manic to depressive within days. His recent brush with controversy has also put the spotlight on his condition.
West’s ex-wife Kim Kardashian also has a condition called psoriasis, which is exacerbated by stress and results in patches of rashes. The chronic condition usually sees flare-ups on the knees, elbows, trunk and scalp, explains US-based Mayo Clinic. While Kardashian has said in interviews that her break-outs have gotten better with time, there is nothing that can cure it.
Late actor Arun Bali, Bollywood actor who featured in movies such as '3 Idiots' and 'Kedarnath', was diagnosed with Myasthenia Gravis this year. He was admitted to hospital in January because of the autoimmune, neuromuscular disease. The condition causes a person’s skeletal muscles to weaken over time.
