South Indian superstars Ram Charan and Jr NTR, along with director SS Rajamouli, attended a success bash for their movie ‘RRR’ in Mumbai on April 6.
Image Credit: ANI
They were joined by Bollywood celebrities such as producer Karan Johar, lyricist Javed Akhtar, actors Huma Qureshi and Aamir Khan. Comedian Johnny Lever and actor Tusshar Kapoor also took to the red carpet.
Image Credit: AFP
Karan Johar, Javed Akhtar and Rajamouli.
Image Credit: ANI
The event was held in honour of the magnum opus making Rs1,000 crore (Rs10 billion/Dh483 million) at the global box office so far.
Image Credit: AFP
During a media interaction, NTR was quizzed by a journalist who asked an uncomfortable question.
Image Credit: AFP
“Ram Charan grabs all the accolades for ‘RRR’. How do you feel?” NTR was asked. Ram Charan, who took over, immediately replied, “There is nothing like that. I feel like he was dominating me in a few scenes. We both excelled beautifully”.
Image Credit: AFP
‘RRR’ is a fictional story about two Indian revolutionaries, Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem, who fought against the British Raj and Nizam of Hyderabad respectively. It has had a glorious run at the box office ever since the film was released in theatres on March 25.
Image Credit:
Javed Akhtar and director Ashutosh Gowariker at the event.
Image Credit: Sunil Khandare