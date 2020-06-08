1 of 14
Masterpieces by Velazquez, Goya, and Picasso can be enjoyed once again now that the most important art museums in Spain's capital have reopened after almost three months closed because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Above: Visitors attend the reopening of the Prado museum to the public in Madrid.
Madrid's museums opened doors on Saturday for visitors, who had to wear face masks and have their temperature taken before entering inside. Above: Signs for the mandatory use of protective masks and social distance markers are seen at the entrance to the Reina Sofia museum.
A visitor looks at Pablo Picasso's painting 'Guernica' as the Reina Sofia museum reopens to the public, in Madrid.
Visitors during the reopening of the Prado museum to the public in Madrid.
A sign for the maximum capacity of visitors is seen at the entrance of a room as the Reina Sofia museum reopens to public, in Madrid.
A man wearing a face mask stands next to the painting "Girl at the window" by Spanish painter Salvador Dali at the Reina Sofia Museum in Madrid.
Musicians perform next to Spanish artist Diego Velazquez's paintings during the reopening of the Prado museum in Madrid.
Visitors queue to enter the Prado museum in Madrid.
Museum workers hang an artwork at the Reina Sofia museum as it reopens to the public, in Madrid.
Women stands next to Spanish artist Diego Velazquez's paintings during the reopening of the Prado museum to the public in Madrid.
A man has his body temperature checked at the reopening of the Prado museum in Madrid.
A man wearing a protective mask walks by the Reina Sofia museum as it reopens to public, in Madrid.
Musicians perform next to Spanish artist Diego Velazquez's paintings during the reopening of the Prado museum in Madrid.
An room where art works are displayed is seen as the Reina Sofia museum reopens to public, in Madrid.
