Mahira Khan Pakistan's most influential actor took to her Twitter and shared : “Why have we made it cool to be ‘straight-up’? That isn’t honesty; it’s downright apathy! Be kind and proud. Wear it like a badge. Be kind. Be kind. Be kind. There is much more to people than they show. Be kind!”
Image Credit: twitter@TheMahiraKhan
Zara Noor Abbas, opened up about how people are judged by society: “You keep things to yourself as you are always thrown by what people will interpret it as. That fear is what makes you sulk deep into the darkness. So just before you make a judgement about someone, STOP and think about the inner battle that they are constantly fighting.”
Image Credit: twitter@ZaraNoorAbbas
Hamza Ali Abbasi also urged everyone to be kind to others, he tweeted, “Be kind to others, to your family, to the weak, to the poor. Give charity. Know that the real-life is about to start after the transition we call death. All peace comes from God.”
Image Credit: twitter@iamhamzaabbasi
Marwa Hocane mourned Sushant’s death and wrote, ''It’s so important for all of us to be Kind, to be compassionate, to be polite. We all have a role to play in each other’s life. Let’s all have a big heart for one another. Let’s please be KIND!!!!!’’ #SushantSinghRajput RIP!
Image Credit: twitter@MawraHocane
Armeena Khan posted on her instagram: Please try not to judge how someone is dealing with a pain you have never experienced. She commented next to her post: ''This post is dedicated to all those suffering from mental health illnesses and those who have sadly left us because life became too burdensome''.
Image Credit: insta/armeenakhanofficial