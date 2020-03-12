The trailer for this Pakistani Harry Potter spin-off will leave you spellbound

Pakistani Potterheads have taken their love for Harry Potter to another level.

They have hufflepuffed their way to make a Harry Potter fan film.

Students of Government College University (GCU) Lahore have produced Pakistan’s first-ever Harry Potter fan-made movie: The Last Follower and The Resurrection of Voldemort.

The film has been released under their production house, Khyaali Production.

Filled with magical visuals and exciting sequences, the film has been shot at the university, and is something the Muggles will also approve.

The film will also be screened in various universities and colleges.

The story is built around a mystery in a castle, with the students around.

The movie has been written and directed by Waleed Akram, who shared that the gothic architecture of GCU motivated him to make the film.