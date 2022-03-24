1 of 15
Looking to watch top Oscar nominees before the 94th Academy Awards air on March 28? There are a few ways to get that done. Some of these movies are still in theatres in the UAE, while others can be watched online. Here’s where to find the top nominees for your viewing pleasure:
Image Credit: Matt Sayles/Invision/AP
‘THE POWER OF THE DOG’ — 12 nominations — Netflix: The leading nominee received nods for Kirsten Dunst, Benedict Cumberbatch, Jesse Plemons and Kodi Smit-McPhee. It also received a best picture nomination and a best director nomination for Jane Campion. Cumberbatch is a rough-hewn Montana rancher with a menacing arrogance in a Gothic story brought alive on the Western plain.
Image Credit: AP
‘DUNE’ — 10 nominations — some UAE cinemas and beIN On Demand: The sweeping desert sci-fi saga based on Frank Herbert’s 1965 novel received nods that included best picture and cinematography. It stars Timothee Chalamet and Zendaya. Denis Villeneuve directed.
Image Credit: AP
‘BELFAST’ — 7 nominations — some UAE cinemas: Based on the childhood of Kenneth Branagh, the film notched nominations for best picture, a directing nod for Branagh, best supporting actress for Judi Dench and supporting actor for her screen husband, Ciaran Hinds, among others. Absent was a nomination Jamie Dornan, who stars as a Belfast dad struggling to keep his family safe as the troubles began in 1969.
Image Credit: AP
‘WEST SIDE STORY’ — 7 nominations — some UAE cinemas: Steven Spielberg’s reimagining of the 1961 classic received nominations for best picture, and director for him. Ariana DeBose was nominated for her Anita. Spielberg, Tony Kushner and Steven Sondheim dug deep to reconsider the iconic Romeo and Juliet tale that has the Sharks and the Jets front and centre in New York City.
Image Credit: AP
‘KING RICHARD’ — 6 nominations — some UAE cinemas: Directed by Reinaldo Marcus Green, the story of Richard Williams — father, coach and driving force behind tennis greats Venus and Serena Williams — has Will Smith in the leading role. It earned nominations for Smith, Aunjanue Ellis, best picture and original song for ‘Be Alive’ by DIXSON and Beyonce Knowles-Carter, among others.
Image Credit: AP
‘DON’T LOOK UP’ — 4 nominations — Netflix: Adam McKay’s apocalyptic comedy nabbed nominations that included best picture, original score and original screenplay. The climate change satire that stars Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence gives Earth six months before a massive comet destroys the planet.
Image Credit: AP
‘NIGHTMARE ALLEY’ — 4 nominations — some UAE cinemas: The Guillermo del Toro remake of the 1947 neo-noir classic earned nominations that included best picture and cinematography. The cast is star packed, led by Bradley Cooper and Rooney Mara. It’s the story of the brief rise of a handsome hustler, from low level carney to highly paid showman.
Image Credit: IMDB
‘BEING THE RICARDOS’ — 3 nominations — Amazon Prime Video: The behind-the-scenes look at the work and marriage of Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz received nominations for Javier Bardem as Desi, Nicole Kidman as Lucy and JK Simmons in a supporting role. Aaron Sorkin has created a loving and sharp dramatisation of a particularly fraught week during the making of the TV classic ‘I Love Lucy’.
Image Credit: AP
‘CODA’ — 3 nominations — Apple TV+: Apple received its first best-picture nomination with this drama, which also made history as supporting actor nominee Troy Kotsur became only the second deaf actor ever nominated. (His ‘CODA’ co-star Marlee Matlin was the first.) The film follows the Rossi family of Gloucester, Massachusetts. Ruby, a high school senior, is the only hearing member of her family and often their only connection to the hearing world.
Image Credit: AP
‘ENCANTO’ — 3 nominations — UAE cinemas: There’s something about this Disney animated feature. Rather, there’s something about the music that has tickled many. The soundtrack became the first from a film since 2019 to reach No 1 on the Billboard chart. Its most popular song, ‘We Don’t Talk About Bruno,’ became the highest-charting song from a Disney animated film in more than 26 years. The music magic was made by Lin-Manuel Miranda. The story features a charmed family in the mountain hamlet of Encanto. Miranda earned a nomination for original song for ‘Dos Oruguitas,’ as opposed to the tune that made all the fuss.
Image Credit: DISNEY
‘THE TRAGEDY OF MACBETH’ — 3 nominations — Apple TV+: Joel Coen directed, with Denzel Washington starring as a gray-haired Macbeth who knows in his aching bones that the witches’ prophecy has given him his last chance to be what he wants, King of Scotland. Washington’s turn at Shakespeare in this black-and-white version earned him a lead actor Oscar nod. Frances McDormand co-stars.
Image Credit: AP
‘tick, tick ... BOOM!’ — 2 nominations — Netflix: Andrew Garfield earned an Oscar nomination for his portrayal of Jonathan Larson, who upended the theater world as the creator of ‘Rent.’ The adaption of an autobiographical musical by Larson, who died suddenly and young in 1996, was Lin-Manuel Miranda’s feature directorial debut and also earned a nod for film editing.
Image Credit: AP
‘SPENCER’ — best actress nominee — beIN On Demand: Kristen Stewart’s unhinged Princess Diana earned her the nod after snubs from the British academy and the Screen Actors Guild. Director Pablo Larrain takes a tragic surreal approach in this biopic. Though reviews were mixed, some critics consider it an evocative and artful look at one of the most famous women to ever live.
Image Credit: AP
‘THE MITCHELLS VS THE MACHINES’ — animated feature nominee — Netflix: The oddball Mitchell family must quell an uprising by the world’s electronic devices while on a road trip to drop off daughter Katie (voiced by Abbi Jacobson) for her first year of film school. Thank goodness for two friendly robots. The best animated feature nominee is directed by Mike Rianda, who made ‘Gravity Falls.’
Image Credit: AP