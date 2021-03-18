1 of 9
Mother-daughter duo Kajol and Tanuja are both successful actors with legions of fans. The actresses have been known to get decked up in traditional Bengali saris, especially during occasions like Durga Puja.
Image Credit: Insta/tanishaamukerji
Ananya Panday, the daughter of yesteryear actor Chunky Panday, and Bhavna Panday are a stylish pair. And they should be – Bhavna Ananya is the owner of a clothing line. Ananya meanwhile is a working actor herself; you can see her next in ‘Liger’ along with Vijay Deverakonda.
Image Credit: Insta/bhavanapandey
Successful actress Jaya Bachchan gave up her career to raise children with Amitabh Bachchan. And while she’s returned to the big screen, their daughter, Shweta Nanda, stayed out of Bollywood, choosing instead to marry an industrialist, Nikhil Nanda. They are however still part of the ‘it’ gang in Bollywood and often seen at parties and such.
Image Credit: shwetabachchan
Meanwhile, Shweta Nanda’s daughter Navya Naveli Nanda is already a star – thanks to her following on social media.
Image Credit: Supplied
Shah Rukh Khan’s wife, Gauri, is a trendsetter and it looks like her daughter Suhana is following suit.
Image Credit: Insta/gaurikhan
Pooja Bedi, recently seen in Netflix’s ‘Begums of Bollywood’, is good friend to daughter Aalia Furniturewalla. Together, the well-dressed pair always impress.
Image Credit: Insta/alayaf
‘Tenant’ star Dimple Kapadia has two daughters, author Twinkle Khanna and Rinke Khanna. The well-dressed group is often seen together at events.
Image Credit: dimplekapadia_fanpage
Babita Kapoor and her daughters, Kareena and Karishma, have all enjoyed fame and fortune. They also make a very, very good looking picture. The famous daughters often post pictures together in trendy outfits and their mum sometimes joins in with her own traditional, and laid-back style.
Image Credit: Insta/therealkarismakapoor
And then there’s Neetu Singh and her daughter Riddhima, who in spite of a film-rich background has stayed away from the spotlight. She chose instead to turn to fashion and married Delhi-based industrialist Bharat Sahni.
Image Credit: Insta/riddhimakapoorsahniofficial