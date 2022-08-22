1 of 17
Some of the actors who made it big in the South Indian film industry comprising Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam languages, are set to make their entry into Bollywood in an emphatic way. Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi and Vijay Deverakonda have delivered several superhits down south and are keen to make their entry into Bollywood memorable. Let’s take a look at the list of South Indian actors who make their entry into Hindi movies this year.
SAMANTHA RUTH PRABHU: Popular Tollywood star Samantha Ruth Prabhu is all set to make her Hindi film debut with actor Ayushmann Khurrana. According to reports, the untitled film is being bankrolled by producer Dinesh Vijan and is expected to release by late 2023.
Samantha’s OTT debut with Manoj Bajpayee in ‘The Family Man’ series, brought huge critical acclaim. Her last appearance in Allu Arjun’s blockbuster ‘Pushpa’, in a special song ‘Oo Antava’ made her one of the most happening actresses in India. Rumours are also rife that she will collaborate with Akshay Kumar for Karan Johar's next movie. Samantha is set to appear in the Telugu mythological drama ‘Shaakunthalam’ and a Hollywood movie titled ‘Arrangements of Love’, being helmed by ‘Downton Abbey’ director Philip John. She also has a Telugu project titled ‘Kushi’ in which she'll share the screen with Vijay Deverakonda.
NAYANTHARA: The ‘lady superstar’ of South Indian cinema, Nayanthara, will make her Bollywood debut opposite Shah Rukh Khan in the film titled 'Jawan'. The movie, which is all set to hit the theatres on June 2, 2023, will be directed by Atlee and is reportedly inspired by Netflix’s popular series ‘Money Heist’.
On the professional front, the actor was last seen in 'Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal' and in 'O2'. She will be next seen in 'GodFather' alongside south actor Mohan Lal. Nayanthara is all set to begin shooting for her 75th project, ‘#N75’, directed by Nilesh Krishnaa. Shooting for the upcoming movie will begin shortly after Nayanthara wraps up the Bollywood movie ‘Jawaan’.
VIJAY SETHUPATHI: National award-winning actor Vijay Sethupathi will be seen in the Sriram Raghavan directorial ‘Merry Christmas’ opposite Katrina Kaif and Santosh Sivan’s ‘Mumbaikar’, which is the remake of the 2017 Tamil film ‘Maanagaram’. The film is expected to release on December 23, 2022.
Sethupathi, who already made his mark in the Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam industries, has confirmed sharing screen space with Shah Rukh Khan in Atlee's directorial 'Jawan', which is scheduled to hit the big screens on June 2, 2023. He has also signed several Kollywood films such as 'Laabam', 'Yaadhum Oore Yaavarum Kelir' and 'Corona Kumar', among others.
RASHMIKA MANDANNA: Telugu actor and 'Dear Comrade' fame Rashmika Mandanna will be seen opposite Sidharth Malhotra in Shantanu Bagchi’s spy thriller ‘Mission Majnu’ which is expect its release by the end of 2022. Apart from Mission Majnu, Rashmika also has another Hindi film ‘Goodbye’ in her kitty, where she will be seen in the lead role alongside Amitabh Bachchan and Neena Gupta.
Rashmika Mandanna is also pairing Ranbir Kapoor in 'Animal' which is slated to have a worldwide release on August 11, 2023. Apart from 'Animal', she will be seen in the sequel of 'Pushpa' 2.
VIJAY DEVERAKONDA: Tollywood star Vijay Deverakonda is all set to mark his Bollywood debut with 'Liger' alongside Ananya Panday. Being made in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam languages, 'Liger' is scheduled for release in theatres on August 25. The movie also features an appearance from boxing legend Mike Tyson.
The 'Arjun Reddy actor' will be also seen in 'Khushi' alongside Samantha Ruth Prabhu, which is slated to release on December 23, 2022.
NAGA CHAITANYA: Telugu star Naga Chaitanya made his Hindu debut with Aamir Khan's movie ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’. The comedy-drama is an official Hindi remake of the Hollywood film 'The Forest Gump', which was released on August 11, 2022.
Naga Chaitanya had two releases this year, ' Bangarraju' and 'Thank You'. His recent movies 'Majili', 'Love Story', and 'Bangarraju' earned him critical acclaim from all over, and hence he has been considered to act in multiple projects. Naga Chaitanya will be seen in Amazon Video's upcoming series ‘Dootha’, and has a couple of interesting movies in his kitty.
ANUPAMA PARAMESWARAN: South diva Anupama Parameswaran, who predominantly appears in Telugu, Malayalam, Tamil, Kannada films, will soon make her Bollywood debut. Accordion to media reports, a top production house has offered her a role in a big budget film and has promised a breakthrough in the Bollywood film industry.
Anupama was last seen in Chandoo Mondeti’s spooky film ‘Karthikeya 2’ along with Nikhil Siddharth. Titled 'Butterfly', her next is an interesting thriller, which will have the actress featuring a never-before look. Apart from ‘Butterfly', she will soon appear in ‘18 pages’ which also has Nikhil in the lead role. She is also part of an upcoming film titled ‘Mareechika’.
SHALINI PANDEY: Actor Shalini Pandey of 'Arjun Reddy' fame made her Bollywood debut with Yash Raj Films' Jayeshbhai Jordaar, co-starring Ranveer Singh earlier this year.
She was last seen in the 2020 Telugu film 'Nishabdam' in Tollywood. She will be next seen in Aamir Khan‘s son Junaid Khan’s debut film ‘Maharaja’.
