South Indian star Samantha Ruth Prabhu may play a woman of steel on screen, but she’s no damsel in distress off screen either. The Southern superstar, who has been keeping a low profile ever since she was diagnosed with an autoimmune condition Myositis, returned to Twitter to actively interact with her fans. In a session with his fans on Twitter, Prabhu shut down trollers who said women rise 'just to fall'. When one of the users said that women rise "just to fall",
Image Credit: insta/samantharuthprabhuoffl
Prabhu gave a befitting answer. A netizen tweeted, "Passing by the Vettri theatre in Chromepet, my sister and I realised it had the banners of all the movies with a woman lead. What a long way Tamil cinema has come! 10 years back this would have been unimaginable." The fan had posted pictures of the Vettri Cinema hall that huge posters with female actors on them, including the film 'Connect' starring actor Nayanthara, 'Driver Jamuna' starring Aishwarya Rajesh and 'Raangi' starring Trisha Krishnan. To this, Samantha responded with heart-hands emojis and wrote: "Women Rising!!" When another user responded to this tweet "just to fall," Samantha replied, "Getting back up makes it all the more sweeter my friend."
Image Credit: insta/ samantharuthprabhuoffl
When ex Naga Chaitanya’s fans started to troll her team over rumours of his new relationship, she clapped back in the best way. She tweeted: “Rumours on girl - Must be true !! Rumours on boy - Planted by girl !! Grow up guys ... Parties involved have clearly moved on .. you should move on too !! Concentrate on your work … on your families .. move on!!”
Image Credit: Insta/samantharuthprabhuoffl
Ruth Prabhu is fond of sharing photos and videos with her pet dogs. In one of her posts, a hater wrote: "She's (Samantha) is going to end up dying alone with cats and dogs." Samantha, 35, immediately clapped back, with heart-warming response, stating, "I'd consider myself lucky". The Indian actress, who mainly works in Telugu and Tamil film industries, is a recipient of several awards, including four Filmfare Awards South, six South Indian International Movie Awards and two Andhra Pradesh State Nandi Awards.
Image Credit: Insta/samantharuthprabhuoffl
In June 2022, Prabhu interviewed Sadhguru in Hyderabad as part of his Save Soil campaign. At the environmental event, she asked the Indian spiritual leader if everything unfair that happens in one’s life is caused by karma, or past deeds. His response was: “I want the world to be fair to me is a schoolgirl question. By now, you should know the world is not fair. It will not be fair.”
Image Credit: Insta/samantharuthprabhuoffl
When the actor was drawn into the headlines over her choice of clothes, she snapped back. She wrote an open letter to all the haters, in which she said: “As a woman, I bear firsthand knowledge of what it means to be judged. We judge women based on what they wear, their race, education, social standing, appearance, skin tone and the list goes on and on. Making snap judgements about a person simply based on the clothes they wear is quite literally the easiest thing one can do.”
Image Credit: Insta/samantharuthprabhuoffl
Another time a troll turned offensive on twitter. The comment read: '@Samanthaprabhu2 is a divorced ruined second hand item (sic) who has 50 crores tax free money robbed from a gentleman!' To this, Samantha simply said, 'God bless your soul' and impressed all.
Image Credit: Insta/samantharuthprabhu
Prabhu was also trolled on Twitter for promoting a snack brand. The troll on the microblogging site wrote: "I just wonder if @Samanthaprabhu2 had at least a full pack of (the snack brand) on the day of ad shoot. These actresses and models eat salads and healthy crap but encourage us to eat unhealthy foods." To which she replied: "Yes I did. I’ll make sure to send you a pic of my Sunday meals. Yes, I eat healthy but look forward to my cheat days and love snacks ... just as much as any other normal person does."
Image Credit: Insta/samantharuthprabhuoff