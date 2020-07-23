1 of 9
Pandemic has stopped many normal activities for celebrities, here is what they are missing during lockdown.
Image Credit: Archive
Bollywood star Ranveer Singh has shared a selfie to underline the fact that he is missing the outdoors. In the Instagram selfie, Ranveer is at the beach.in a white ganji paired with sunglasses and baseball cap. "I love my sofa...par ek 'take-me-back-I-miss-being-outdoors' selfie toh banta hai na," he wrote alongside the image, which currently has 1.2 million likes on the photo-sharing website.
Image Credit: Insta/ranveersingh
Sunny misses her gym. Sunny shared a black-and-white video on Instagram where is seen working out on a stationary cycle. "All gyms have closed again! So back to the boring home gym! Just when we felt things might return to a little normalcy. NOPE!!! As you can see my level of excitement is soooo high! Lol but better this then getting COVID," Sunny captioned the video.
Image Credit: Insta/ sunnyleone
Rajkummar Rao posted on his insta ‘Me and my Reflection, waiting for my directors to say ACTION.’
Image Credit: Insta/rajkummar_rao
Raazi star Vicky Kaushal took to social media and expressed that he was missing his workout sessions. He shared a throwback photograph of himself at a gym on his insta : “I miss machines. #majormissingmonday,” he wrote alongside the image.
Image Credit: Insta/vickykaushal09
Kareena Kapoor, crying out loud for her BFFs, posted this uber cool picture that includes her “girl gang” . ''Can’t deal with being away from my girl gang,” wrote Kareena. She stars within the picture with Karisma, Malaika and Amrita
Image Credit: Intsa/kareenakapoorkhan
Dreaming of the sun, sand and sea is Nushrat Bharucha. In her recent Instagram posts, she is seen posing prettily against some palms. She captioned the post, "Smell the sea & feel the sky, let your soul & spirits fly ❤️"
Image Credit: Insta/nushratlove
Best friend Ananya Panday is missing her BFF Suhana Khan and the outdoors dearly. She shared an emotional post and wished her on her 20th birthday: ''the two things I miss the most - the great outdoors and SUHANA!!! 🥺🥺🥺 happy 20th bday Sue 😨🥳 but u will be my little baby forever ❤️''.
Image Credit: Insta/ananyapanday
Kajol could use a good dressingup session. At a time when we have to hide our identity and beauty behind a mask , Kajol, the dulhania flashbacked to when dolling up was a given. She wrote on her insta: ''Flashback to when we dressed up to go out....😂😂😂 #Lookingback''
Image Credit: Insta/kajol