Raj in Bobby (1973). Rishi Kapoor started his glorious career in the world of romance in Bobby opposite Dimple Kapadia. The film a teen age love story against the back drop of a class divide established Kapoor as a romantic hero. He charmed us with his looks and smile and gave us quite a few hummable songs to cherish.
Vicky in Kabhie Kabhie (1976). Kabhi Kabhie is a beautiful and mature tale of love lost and gained in a lifetime. This romantic film directed by Yash Chopra spills across generations and brought the two stalwarts Rishi Kapoor and Amitabh Bachhan together for the first time. Rishi Kapoor married his costar in the film Neetu Singh soon after.
Akbar in Amar Akbar Anthony (1977). The movie till today is an all time favorite and had the stellar cast of Rishi Kapoor, Vinod Khanna and Amitabh Bachchan. The ‘Akbar' of the trio, Rishi Kapoor, turned to be one of the biggest reasons this movie was a super duper hit. His wit and humour gave the film its precious moments.
Sargam (1979). He starred opposite south indian actress Jaya Prada, her debut in hindi film. Many consider Rishi kappor as the lucky charm. With Sargam as the film's title and dance as the subject, it also also made us realise what an amazing dancer Rishi was. The song Dafli wale was a huge hit.
Monty in KARZ (1980). Rishi Kapoor co-starred with Tina Munim in the cult classic Karz . The film cut out a romantic niche in the era of action dominated films.
Dev in Prem Rog (1982). Rishi Kapoor's Prem Rog is like a breath of fresh air and treated as one of the best classics directed by the showman Raj Kapoor, his father himself. The film was based on the maltreatment of widows in rural India. The soul of the movie lay with Rishi Kapoor, which moved him out of the choclate boy image and proved that he was an actor par excellence.
Ravi in Saagar (1985). A Love triangle and comeback film that got Rishi Kapoor and Dimple Kapadia together since Bobby. The film also starred Kamal Hassan.
Chaand in Heena (1991). A love story across borders, this was a favourite for eternal romantics. Kapoor starred opposite the beautiful Pakistani actress Zeba Bakhtiar. The film was a "tribute to Raj Kapoor" and had a great social message in context of India-Pakistan relations. Heena was India's submission for the Academy Award for Best Foreign Language Film that year.
Rohit in Chandni (1989). An usual triangle love story where in the late actress Sridevi played his love interest . The film became a talking point in indian celluloid and gained a cult status. Rishi Kapoor till the end remained jovial and lived life to the fullest.
