It’s the season of split-ups in Hollywood. Earlier today, news emerged that Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez may be on the brink of divorce, while Sofia Vergara of ‘Modern Family’ has confirmed her divorce with her husband of seven years. Here’s a look at what’s happening in the world of Hollywood couples and their rifts. Above: Ariana Grande, Sofia Vergara and Reese Witherspoon.
Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez are likely to divorce, according to Page Six. According to sources close to Grande and Gomez, they have been separated since January but have remained exceedingly cordial. One insider told Page Six, Gomez visited Grande on the set of ‘Wicked”’ in London in a last-ditch attempt to save their marriage, but “it didn’t work out. The source shared, “They’ve been really good friends throughout the entire process, and their friends and families have been trying to protect them.” Above: Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez
Grande prompted rumours that the couple was experiencing marital problems when she arrived at Wimbledon minus her wedding band over the weekend. The ‘Victorious’ star and Gomez secretly married in May 2021 at her Montecito, California, home. Above: Jonathan Bailey, Ariana Grande and Andrew Garfield at the Wimbledon.
Hollywood actress Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello are getting divorced after being married for seven years. The actors announced the split after seven years of being together in a joint statement recently, reports hollywoodreporter.com. “We have made the difficult decision to divorce,” the couple shared in a statement to ‘Page Six’. Above: Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello.
“As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect for our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives.” According to ‘People’, the two first met through Vergara’s Modern Family co-star Jesse Tyler Ferguson at the White House Correspondents’ Association dinner in 2014. Above: Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello.
Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth, who were married for 11 years, announced their divorce in March this year. They expressed their deep love and mutual respect while prioritizing their son and family in this new chapter of their lives. Above: Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth.
American singer and actor Ne-Yo and former reality TV star and model, Crystal Renay recently finalised their divorce after being married for seven years. The couple initially separated in 2020 but reconciled during the pandemic. However, Renay filed for divorce in August 2022, citing irreparable differences and Ne-Yo allegedly fathering a child with another woman. Above: Ne-Yo and Crystal Renay.
Shannen Doherty filed for divorce from husband Kurt Iswarienko in April 2023, after exhausting all other options. Infidelity may have played a role in their split. With no prenuptial agreement, the actress and photographer, married since October 2011, share no children. Above: Shannen Doherty and Kurt Iswarienko.
Kevin Costner's wife, Christine Baumgartner, filed for divorce after 18 years of marriage in May. The "Yellowstone" star's spouse cited irreconcilable differences and requested joint custody of their three children. Both parties navigate this difficult time, seeking privacy. Above: Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner.
Imagine Dragons singer Dan Reynolds' estranged wife, Aja Volkman, filed for divorce in Los Angeles in April, after nearly one year of separation. The couple, who share four children, previously planned to divorce in 2018 but reconciled briefly. Reynolds has moved on and is currently dating actress Minka Kelly. Above: Dan Reynolds and Aja Volkman.
