As India gears up to mark Dussehra – which celebrates the victory of good over evil – the country’s celebrations remain muted. With most people avoiding traditional practices and social gatherings because of the COVID -19 pandemic, communication over social media has become ever more important. On the occasion, Bollywood stars therefore took time out to wish their fans happiness, health and prosperity. First up, Deepika Padukone wished her fans on Instagram.
Image Credit: Archive
‘Queen’ actor Kangana Ranaut shared pictures of her partially demolished office decorated for Dussehra. The actress tweeted the photos of an idol and the gates of her Mumbai office space adorned in flowers for the festival. Taking a dig at Shiv Sena party member Sanjay Raut, the actress tweeted: “My broken dream smiling in your face Sanjay Raut, Pappu sena could break my house but not my spirit.” She went on to add, “Bungalow number 5 is celebrating the triumph of good over evil today #HappyDussehra.”
Image Credit: @KanganaTeam
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan took to her Instagram account to wish her fans. Sharing a post that highlights the similarity in the names of Ram and Ravana, she wrote, “Happy Dussehra all.” It read, “Everyone has the same start but the end is decided by Karma.”
Image Credit: Archive
Sara Ali Khan, who has been low-key on social media ever since her NCB appearance, finally made an appearance on social media. Posing in a blue printed kurti, She captioned her post, "happy #dusshera Wishing everyone happiness, prosperity and success! #positivevibes @harjeetsphotography."
Image Credit: saraalikhan95 Verified
Kriti Sanon, shared a powerful quote from the book ‘Ikigai’ on her social media platform that reads: “We all have the capacity to do noble or terrible things. The side of the equation we end up on depends on our decisions, not on the condition in which we find ourselves.” She captioned the post, “Happy Dussehra. Let’s choose to see good over evil in ourselves as well as in others. Let’s think and speak good over evil!”
Image Credit: Insta/kritisanon
Kajol wore a white sari with colourful borders as she wished her fans. "Wishing everyone a very happy Dussehra! The start of something good..., " she wrote.
Image Credit: Insta/kajol
Priyanka Chopra, who recently finished writing her memoir ‘Unfinished’, wrote on insta stories: “Every Dussehra we celebrate the victory of good over evil and the resurgence of hope & faith. May this day be the beginning of a happier, healthier tomorrow. Happy Dussehra.''
Image Credit: Insta/priyankachopra
Mum-to-be Anushka Sharma also wished for happiness and prosperity. She said: “May this Dussehra light up a bright year ahead for all of us! Wishing everyone a happy and prosperous Dussehra.”
Image Credit: Archive
Abhishek Bachchan, who was last seen in web series ‘Breathe: Into the Shadows’ wrote, "Aapko ek ujjwal, khush, aur shantipoorvak Dussehra aur Vijayadashami ki hardik shubhkaamnaayein (Wishing you a bright, happy, and peaceful Dussehra and Vijayadashami from the bottom of my heart (sic)."
Image Credit: Archive
Maanayata Dutt, dedicating the festival to husband Sanjay Dutt, penned a note that said the actor is her 'strength and pride'. She wrote, "Dedicating this Dusshera to someone who has been such an inspiration not only to me, but to so many others. Life has thrown many difficulties at him, but he has always fought back with patience, grace and love. And when we thought we finally had peace, life threw yet another challenge. Today he has once again proven that a positive mind can win and conquer the worst situation with resilience and courage! There is truly no one like you Sanju, you taught me when the going gets tough, only the tough gets going. You are my strength, my pride, My Ram!! #vijayadashami bhava!! Wishing everyone peace and prosperity #love #grace #positivity #dutts #beautifullife #thankyougod."
Image Credit: Archive
'Kalank' actor Madhuri shared a picture on Twitter that featured Lord Rama with a bow and arrow. It read, "Celebrate the victory of good over evil, today and always, Happy Dussehra." Alongside the post she wrote, "May the joyous occasion of #Dussehra fill your life with prosperity." The 10th day of Sharad Navratri is celebrated as Dussehra or Vijay Dashami. It is celebrated with great joy and fervour across India by burning the effigies of Ravan in open fields to symbolise the victory of 'good' over 'evil'.
Image Credit: Insta/madhuridixitnene