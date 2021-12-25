1 of 15
Bollywood is all dressed up for Christmas, despite the Maharashtra state government imposing a night curfew from 9pm to 6am in view of a rising number of COVID-19 patients.
Image Credit: Instagram.com/kareenakapoorkhanteam
2 of 15
The festivities were on in full swing, especially in the Kapoor households, with Kareena Kapoor Khan reunited with husband Saif Ali Khan and her two sons, Taimur and Jeh Ali Khan after spending the last 10 days in isolation after testing positive for COVID-19. The family was spotted at the annual Kapoor Christmas lunch.
Image Credit: Instagram.com/kareenakapoorteam
3 of 15
Also in attendance the same luncheon was Karisma Kapoor, who was spotted arriving with her mother, former actress Babita, along with daughter Samira Kapoor.
Image Credit: Instagram.com/karismakapoor
4 of 15
Rumoured Bollywood couple Aadar Jain and Tara Sutaria also posed for cameras as they arrived at the Kunal Kapoor’s residence in Juhu, Mumbai for their annual Christmas lunch tradition, which was introduced by late actor Shashi Kapoor’s wife Jennifer more than three decades ago.
Image Credit: Instagram.com/tarafanclub
5 of 15
On Christmas Eve, star couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor hosted a dinner party with friends and family. Bhatt hosted the evening at her home, along with her mother Soni Razdan and sister Shaheen Bhatt. Also in attendance was Ranbir’s mother and veteran star Neetu Kapoor, along with ‘Brahmastra’ director Ayan Mukherji.
Image Credit: Instagram.com/sonirazdan and Instagram.com/neetukapoor
6 of 15
For the party, Bhatt wore a stunning strapless red dress and Ranbir chose to wear a black blazer with a white T-shirt.
Image Credit: Instagram.com/neetukapoor
7 of 15
Anushka Sharma took to her Instagram story and posted a picture in which she and her husband and Test skipper Virat Kohli can be seen sitting and smiling next to a Santa Claus. “Merry Christmas from Santa and us!,” wrote Sharma from what appeared to be a throwback picture.
Image Credit: Instagram.com/anushkasharma
8 of 15
Arjun Kapoor also extended Christmas greetings by sharing pictures in which he can be seen dressed in a white-and-brown sweater. “December vibes. #MerryChristmas.”
Image Credit: Instagram.com/arjunkapoor
9 of 15
Shilpa Shetty Kundra does what she does best, strike a yoga pose under her Christmas tree. “Wishing all of you a peaceful and Merry Christmas,” wrote the actress, adding: “May this blessed day fill your lives with loads of happiness, smiles, and love.”
Image Credit: Twitter.com/TheShilpaShetty
10 of 15
Veteran industry stalwarts Javed Akhtar and Shabhana Azmi also channeled their Christmas spirit. “Merry Christmas glad tidings and good cheer to all,” posted Azmi on her Instagram with a goofy picture of the couple next to a tree.
Image Credit: Instagram.com/azmishabana18/
11 of 15
Richa Chadha clearly got the memo as she add her own silly Christmas picture to her Twitter timeline. “Good morning and a very Merry Christmas to all. T’is the season to be goofy. Spread love, cuz finally that’s the only thing that wins. While you’re at it, spare a thought for the fools burning effigies of Santa [sic],” she posted.
Image Credit: Twitter.com/RichaChadha
12 of 15
Ananya Panday got into the spirit of the season sharing pictures of herself with reindeer ears and a Christmas bauble for decoration, while adding that when she was younger she thought Santa Claus was actually her dad, actor Chunky Panday.
Image Credit: Instagram.com/ananyapanday
13 of 15
Ranveer Singh spent his day with the kids from Save The Children Foundation as he watched his latest outing ‘83’ with them at a theatre in Juhu, Mumbai. Singh was also seen cutting the cake and posing with the children outside the movie hall.
Image Credit: IANS
14 of 15
Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan also posted a picture on his Instagram handle in which his face is merged into a Santa Claus costume along with the message, “Merry Christmas.”
Image Credit: Instagram.com/amitabhbachchan/
15 of 15
Kiara Advani took to her Instagram Story and posted a Boomerang, posing next to a gold-and-red decked Christmas tree. The actress, who is reportedly dating Siddharth Malhotra was seen dressed in a red shirt and blue jeans.
Image Credit: Twitter.com/kiaraadvani