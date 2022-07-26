1 of 7
Actor Akshay Kumar, who is one of the top-paid stars in Bollywood, has been reportedly felicitated by the Income Tax department as the 'highest taxpayer' in the country again. Kumar’s team accepted the award on his behalf as he is shooting. The actor, last seen in Yash Raj Films’ Samrat Prithviraj, has been one of India’s highest taxpayers over the previous five years, as per an India Today report.
Image Credit: Insta/
2 of 7
Superstar Rajinikanth, also known as Thalaiva, is officially the highest tax payer in Tamil Nadu. The state income tax department honored the actor who was last seen in the 2021 film Annaatthe. Taking to Instagram to share the news, she said: "Proud daughter of a high and prompt tax payer. Many thanks to the Income Tax Department of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry for honouring appa on Income Tax Day 2022 #onbehalfofmyfather."
Image Credit: INSTA/ aishwaryarajini
3 of 7
Salman Khan or Bollywood's bhai is all about playing the good guy. In real life too he pays his dues; the tax he pays these days rounds off at Rs. 44 crores. (Dh 18 million approx).
Image Credit:
4 of 7
Shah Rukh Khan is one of the highest tax payers in India; his last slip came to Rs. 22 crores. (Dh 9 million approx).
Image Credit: Facebook : Shahrukh Kjam
5 of 7
No Bollywood list is complete without Big B, whose larger-than-life personality has seen him excel in the industry for over five decades. Bachchan Sr, apart from movies, has an equally significant presence on the small screen, in the form of TV shows and commercials. No wonder, then, that this has also kept his finances in great health. He has consistently been among the highest taxpayers in India, and paid Rs70 crore (Dh 32 million approx) as tax in the 2018-19 financial year.
Image Credit:
6 of 7
‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ actor Aamir Khan reportedly paid Rs14 crore (Dh 6.4 million approx) in taxes.
Image Credit: Instagram/_aamirkhan Verified
7 of 7
Hrithik Roshan, too, has been regularly featured in the list of highest tax payers.
Image Credit: Insta/ hrithikroshan