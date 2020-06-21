1 of 6
Bollywood’s single-parent actor and producer Tusshar Kapoor is a hands on dad to his 4 year old son Lakshaya, via surrogacy He has redefined single parenting and broke barriers in a lots of way. The actor who is still unmarried is often seen attending play schools, parents teachers meet, going to parks and playing outdoor sports with his son. The Golmaal actor opted for surrogacy instead of adoption as he felt he was ready for fatherhood and he wanted to have his own child.
Image Credit: Insta/tusshark89
2 of 6
Bollywood’s heartthrob single dad Hrithik Roshan is best friends to his two sons Hrehaan and Hredaan. A perfect companion for his sons, daddy Hrithik often is seen indulging in fun activities together, be it dancing, doing handstands, or mushy photo shoots, taking fantastic trips across the globe every now and then, sometimes along with his ex-wife wife and boy’s mom Sussanne Khan. A hands-on dad who takes time to teach his sons some important lessons of life.
Image Credit: Insta/hrithikroshan
3 of 6
Bollywood Badhsah Shahrukh Khan, proud dad of three, Aryan, Suhana and Abram loves spending time with his family and are his children's best friend. As the years have gone by the actor has shared countless sweet moments with his children on social media and at public events. He manages to scoop some time out of his busy schedule to go out on fun trips together, attend taekwondo tournaments, graduation ceremony, gaming to giving them real life lessons, cheers the loudest when they win. ….. SRK is parenting goals for life! He even drives to the airport to fetch Aryan every time he comes to visit his parents from California . And the list goes on and on!
Image Credit: Insta/gaurikhan
4 of 6
Tiger shroff’s her is his father, yesteryear's super star Jackie Shroff . He is a tough guy with a seriously mushy heart, and he loves him for it. Tiger Shroff revealed in an interview that he got away with many things because of his father. Whenever he did not want to go to school, he would hug his dad tightly. It would melt Jackie Shroff’s heart and he would allow him to stay at home. For Tiger his dad is his inspiration and motivation to push himself hard in his career and sustaining it. Jackie Shroff ,everyone’s ‘bhidu’ and Tiger Shroff the roaring Tiger of B-town shared screen space together in Baaghi 3.
Image Credit: Insta
5 of 6
Mr. India, Anil Kapoor can endorse all age-defying cosmetics. Who would believe he is a dad to three children, eldest one being 35-year-old Bollywood fashionista Sonam Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor and Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor. Apart from professional accolades, Anil Kapoor revealed in an interview, that he is a protective father and his greatest success and strength are his children. Their bonding and ecstasy is seemingly evident, whether it is standing by his daughters on several issues, or supporting his son Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor.
Image Credit: Insta
6 of 6
Ajay Devgn remembered dad Veeru on Father’s Day by sharing a throwback picture: ‘Those we love don’t go away, they walk beside us everyday.. Unseen, unheard but always near, still loved #HappyFathersDay'. The veteran action director died in 2019 from age-related illness. With his sharp and on-point looks, father to Nysa and Yug undoubtedly makes Ajay a dapper daddy . He plans his entire shooting schedule around his children's school vacations. Ajay and Kajol are one power couple of the industry who have kept their personal and professional life distinct. A constantly supportive father who likes to sit and talk about anything and everything with them.
Image Credit: Insta/ajaydevgn