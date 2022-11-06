1 of 9
When Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan embarks on a free-wheeling #AskSRK session with his fans, some gems that reveal his sparkling personality is always on the cards. On Saturday, the ‘Pathaan’ star was in the mood to interact with his Twitter fans and gave them a free-hand in sending across their biggest questions that needed to be answered by the actor himself. His witty and spontaneous responses to questions ranging from deep to trite were all answered with great patience. Here’s what we learned from the cracking conversation between Khan and his fans … Apparently, he draws the line with reality shows and will never be a part of an Indian ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’, but he has already come up with a cracking title to a fiction show that will never materialize. Here’s his take on the following.
Image Credit: Insta/ poojadadlani02
2 of 9
On overcoming challenges in life: During the #AskSRK session on Twitter, his fan wondered how the superstar manages to face problems and continue to be motivated. And pat came the reply from Khan. "One has to believe that good will always outweigh the bad..."
Image Credit: AP
3 of 9
On his youngest son AbRam’s perception of his famous father and stardom: The actor claimed that his youngest son has embraced the popularity and fame surrounding his dad. "He is a kindly child and feels happy so many people come to say hello to his dad,” he responded.
Image Credit:
4 of 9
On his bond with Salman Khan: It’s no secret that Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan’s friendship have weathered many storms. From their famous fall-out at Katrina Kaif’s birthday party to Salman being a rock when Shah Rukh Khan’s family was going through a recent crisis, their friendship is tempestuous and legendary. A Twitter User asked him to choose one word to describe Salman Khan and Shah Rukh quipped: "Awesome and very kind ( sorry two words) but bhai hai na (he’s a brother after, all)"
Image Credit:
5 of 9
On collaborating with South Indian superstar Vijay: It’s not unusual for Bollywood stars to collaborate with South Indian icons, and a fan was wondering if SRK and Vijay will join hands for a film any time soon. Khan gave a fatalistic reply. “He is really cool guy...films happen when they happen so...if they have to they will,” he wrote.
Image Credit: Twitter
6 of 9
On his ‘Pathaan’ co-star John Abraham: Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham were recently seen in the trailer of the action-filled ‘Pathaan’, touted as Khan’s comeback film after his self-imposed sabbatical since ‘Zero’s release in 2018. A fan was eager to know about what Khan thought of the dishy Abraham. He described his co-star as a mild and an incredibly well-mannered soul. "Known John for years, was a pleasure to work with him. One of the most mild and well-mannered person." His much anticipated action thriller ‘Pathaan’ will release in January next year.
Image Credit: Twitter
7 of 9
On his plans to watch T20 World Cup in person in Australia: It’s no secret that Khan is a cricket enthusiast and even own the IPL team ‘Kolkata Knight Riders’. He’s often spotted cheering India on the sidelines at the stadium. A Twitter user asked if he had plans to head to Australia to watch the finals where India might do them proud and Khan responded: "Insha Allah. Would be so much fun. Feel so proud and happy when India is doing well in sports.”
Image Credit: Wires
8 of 9
On Khan ever agreeing to do a reality show like ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’ Shah Rukh Khan is one of the rare Indian actors who can respond to any question thrown his way with a mixture of charm and wit. Asked by a Twitter User and an ardent SRK fan about starring in his own reality show, Khan pointed out that his family is private and will never be comfortable with being a part of a reality show that gets its viewership from daily scrutiny and shock. But he had an interesting name for his fictional reality show that may never see the light of day. "Khandaan.”
Image Credit:
9 of 9
Shah Rukh Khan has a few crucial months ahead of him as he readies for the release of 'Pathaan' in January next year. After his self-imposed sabbatical from movies since 2018, it's heartwarming to see Shah Rukh Khan back in action on Twitter and more. Something tell us that he's going amp up his fan interactions to drum up publicity and buzz for his new film and we can't wait.
Image Credit: Instagram/SRK