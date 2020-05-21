1 of 10
Celebrities have hidden investment talent as well and they have invested their wealth wisely to watch them grow and contribute to various industries. Here is our top pick. Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone has made an investment in Drum Foods International Pvt Ltd, the maker of flavoured yogurt brand Epigamia, as part of a strategic partnership that will also see her endorse the brand. Deepika's massive reach and appeal with the health-conscious youth of India will help the brand scale to another level.
Image Credit: social media
2 of 10
US start up Bumble, backed by actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas was launched in New York with a handful of really powerful women who are leaders in business across the world,, back in 2017. It is the fourth-most popular dating app, since its launch in December 2018 in India. As of now Bumble has over 55 million users worldwide.
Image Credit: social media
3 of 10
Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt has picked up a small minority stake in fashion-tech startup StyleCracker for an undisclosed amount, becoming the latest celebrity to turn investor. The company offers customers personalized fashion boxes curated by celebrity stylists. The actress, along with a consortium of investors, have invested in the company as part of pre-Series A funding.
Image Credit: social media
4 of 10
Image Credit:
5 of 10
Aamir Khan invested in a Bangalore based, online furniture rental startup Furlenco. The company has about 4,000 monthly consumers purchasing furniture rental subscription. The company competes with the likes of Rentomojo and Pepperfry. Previously, Khan had been the brand ambassador of e-commerce site Snapdeal.
Image Credit: social media
6 of 10
Ashton Kutcher is the most active Silicon Valley investor in Hollywood. Kutcher has invested more than $3 billion into startups and participated in 177 funding rounds over the past decade. He follows three rules when investing, all focused on what he sees in entrepreneurs.
Image Credit: insta/aplusk
7 of 10
Former Victoria's Secret model and famous American TV personality Tyra Banks has invested in The Muse, which helps people figure out what to do for a living, and video greetings card company VideoGram.
Image Credit: Insta/tyrabanks
8 of 10
Oscar winner Leonardo DiCaprio has spent his time off-screen accumulating a vast portfolio of business investments Leonardo DiCaprio's investment portfolio comprises an eclectic mix of ventures From virtual reality to online mattress firms.
Image Credit: insta/leonardodicaprio
9 of 10
Pop star Justin Bieber has put money into music streaming service Spotify and selfie app Shots.
Image Credit: Insta/ justinbieber
10 of 10
Justin Timberlake has put some of his millions into the likes of social media platform Myspace and San Francisco startup Stipple, which has a platform that lets users tag people, places, and objects in an image.
Image Credit: Insta/justintimberlake