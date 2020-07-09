1 of 10
With a lot of talk around nepotism, the film has now captured the attention and people are eager to watch the late actor with his leading lady . She was among the few people who spent time with Rajut duing his last few weeks. Here are the few things to know about her.
It's actress Sanjana Sanghi's first attempt at acting in a solo role. The film marks the debut of casting director Mukesh Chhabra as a director and is set to premiere on Disney+ Hotstar on July 24. The film Dil Bechara marks late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's last film.
'Dil Bechara’, adapted from John Green’s book ‘The Fault In Our Stars’, sees the late actor and Sanjana Sanghi living out their love story while Sanghi’s character battles cancer. She plays the character of Hazel Grace Lancaster, a role played by Shailene Woodley in the original film. AR Rahman has given the music for the film. The trailer of the movie, surpassed the record of superhero film ‘Avengers: Endgame’ to become the most liked trailer on YouTube in 24 hours.
Sanjana is a Delhi girl and comes from a business family. She is a university topper of mass communication and journalism from Lady shriram college in Delhi. During her college days, the actress interned with the BBC, and if not an actress she would have been a journalist..! Sanjana revealed in an interview how she and Sushant bonded over their love for academia and food.
The young actor is just 24, and she does NOT belong to any film family. Before she makes her debut as a leading actress, she has already worked in 3 major box-office successes. She was 14 when she played the younger sister of Heer (Nargis Fakhri) in Imtiaz Ali's Rockstar (2011). Mukesh Chabbra met her during the filming of rockstar. Rockstar will always remain much more than just a film, for everyone who created it and everyone who watched it. As a 14-year-old studying in school, I was not remotely aware of the magic being created around me. In hindsight, it changed something within me forever. I don't remember the grandeur, but I vividly remember some feelings, some moments, some smells - through the valleys of Kashmir, the quaintness of Dharamshala and the quirkiness of Delhi," shewrote on social media.
In 2017, , Sanghi played the role of a young Meeta Batra (Saba Qamar’s character in the film) in the film Hindi Medium. She also essayed a small role in Fukrey Returns opposite Varun Sharma’s aka Choocha, the same year.
The actress worked as a feature writer for Youth Ki Awaaz before making her Bollywood debut. She been a TedX speaker previously at IIT Bhubhaneshwar and is one of the youngest Bollywood actress to give a TEDx Talk.
As a child she had a preconceived notion of adulthood and wondered what if the path she chose in the future becomes mundane for her and what if she ended up not liking. After her graduation, Sanjana tried her hands into modelling. She has been the face of numerous television commercials like Vodafone (Made For You) Offers, Tanishq Jewellery, Subway Sandwiches, Dabur Almond Hair Oil and many more.
Sanjana is obsessed with the film 'Dil Chahta Hai' and she did her college thesis on the same.
Sanjana used to spend a lot of time with real cancer patients to get into the roots of her character in Dil Bechara. She remembers her final moments with Rajput emotionally and has said "You gave me a forever, within a limited number of days, and for that I’m forever grateful. - our beloved novel, The Fault In Our Stars. A forever of learnings, and of memories’’. Gone too soon Sushant Singh Rajput, we will miss u.
