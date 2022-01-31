1 of 8
Ending 16 weeks of drama and suspense, and occasional talk about the inability of Season 15 to get the kind of audience engagement that the previous editions were able to manage, the reality show's host Salman Khan well past Sunday midnight declared Tejasswi Prakash as the winner of 'Bigg Boss 15'.
Tejasswi, engineering graduate-turned-television actress who was earlier in the evening named as the face of 'Naagin 6', Ekta Kapoor's fantasy drama aired on Colors, gets to go home with the Bigg Boss trophy and a cheque of Rs 40 lakh.
Tejasswi became the runner-up in the race to win. During the finale, Tejasswi was also introduced as the lead actor for the upcoming season of Ekta Kapoor's 'Naagin'.
Talking about her victory, she said, “When I entered the Bigg Boss house, everything seemed like a dream in the beginning. But as I started to settle in and understand the game, I was completely immersed in it and today when I look back, what an incredible journey it has been. It feels surreal to have finally won the trophy, but the real prize that I am taking home are the learnings and experiences. My deepest gratitude to everyone who has believed in me. I want to thank Salman (Khan) sir for his rock-solid support, the Colors team and all my incredible fans out there who rooted for me and made this journey a memorable one.”
Finalist Nishant Bhat walked out of the show with a briefcase worth Rs 10 lakh during the season finale, which is airing tonight. During the Sunday episode of the show, all top 5 finalists were offered the suitcase with the price money. Out of the lot, the popular choreographer opted for the cash amount and left the race to win.
Singer-actor Shehnaaz Gill graced the sets of 'Bigg Boss 15' on Sunday for the show's season finale, and dedicated a special tribute for the late Sidharth Shukla.
As Shehnaaz joined host Salman Khan on stage both of them shared a fun banter and even got emotional during their interaction. Both of them shared a warm hug, which left Shehnaaz and Salman teary-eyed. Salman also added that the last few months have been tough for Shehnaaz and Sidharth's mother and said that he talks to her on the phone. Following this, Shehnaaz's tribute was shown in which she performed on songs and relived her memories with Sidharth during their stint on 'Bigg Boss 13'.
Actor Shamita Shetty has been eliminated from the race after spending months in the house. Deepika Padukone, who was present to promote her upcoming movie 'Gehraiyaan', praised Shamita for her wonderful gameplay. "We are sorry you are not in the top 3 but you played really well," Deepika told Shamita. Shamita then walked out of the 'Bigg Boss' house after being eliminated and joined host Salman Khan on the stage.
