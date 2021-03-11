1 of 12
One fun thing about being rich and famous – we believe – is the dressing up bit. Just look at all the Bollywood stars; even their everyday outfits dazzle and shine. When you see a celeb couple headed somewhere all gussied up or chic-ed out that glamour is doubled. Here we looked at some of the best dressed couples in showbiz.
Image Credit: Insta/ tanghavri
Power couple Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan look great both on and off screen – especially because of their styles. Both are perfectly colour co-ordinated and elegant at all given spottings.
Image Credit: Insta/aishwaryaraibachchan_arb
There isn’t much that the Khans do without flair. Their full social calendar, means that the couple is usually spotted giving the paparazzi what they want in head-to-toe couture. The couple came to Akash Ambani pre-engagement party in a Falguni & Shane Peacock outfit and a custom suit.
Image Credit: Insta/gaurikhan
Whenever two A-listers get together, the rumor mills keep on grinding. The only thing that may put the rumors to bed is an official confirmation. However everyone is watching this new couple, and their outings together. They made their debut in a green lehenga and a formal bandhgala at Sonam K Ahuja's Mumbai reception, the two have been out and about.
Image Credit: IANS
Fit and fabulous are two adjectives that come to mind when thinking of Shahid and Mira Kapoor. The couple whose style gravitates towards minimalism are always perfectly matched.
Image Credit: insta/shahidkapoor
Easy-on-the-eyes couple Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli take the girl and boy next door vibe to the next level with outfits you could wear too. It’s effortlessly cool.
Image Credit: Insta/virat.kohli
Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff are rumoured to be dating and haven’t made anything official. But their outfits make them a super fashionable pair. They both follow the latest trends and this can be seen every time they’re spotted together — whether it’s their cool street style or fancy red carpet looks.
Image Credit: Insta/tiger.disha.universe
If you want a real fashion-forward duo, look no further than Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan who set trends rather than following them.
Image Credit: Insta/ saifalikhan_online
It wouldn’t be a list on fashion without Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja. The ‘Aisha’ actress created a brand called Rheson with her sister Rhea. Ahuja on the other hand is the owner of the clothing label Bhaane.
Image Credit: Insta/sonamkapoor
Shilpa Shetty and her husband Raj Kundra have been married for almost 10 years and have taken the red carpet by storm on many occasions with their stylish looks. Shetty is known for wearing designer wear and couture outfits while her husband opts for classic formals.
Image Credit: Insta/rajkundra9
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are all about old school glamour – with matching outfits or outrageous outfits or fantastic outfits. Whatever it is they are up to, one thing is for certain, their ensembles will impress.
Image Credit: Insta/ranveer.deepikaa
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are no strangers to their looks going viral. They were named "People" magazine's Best Dressed of the Year . And we think they look cool. Look at the picture. We rest our case.
Image Credit: Insta/nickjonas