Power couple Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are definitely enjoying their trip to Dubai. When Kohli is not on the IPL field with Sharma cheering for him, they are enjoying some relaxing moments. On Sunday, the couple took a photo of themselves in shoulder deep water with the setting sun and the Atlantis in the background. Now that’s #lifegoals.
Image Credit: Insta/virat.kohli
A day later, Sharma, who is pregnant with her first child, was all about peaches are cream in a Dubai shot. As she smiles, she flaunts her baby bump, radiating happiness. She captioned the photo, "Pocketful of sunshine."
Image Credit: Insta/anushkasharma
‘Jawaani Jaaneman’ actor Alaya F recently took to Instagram to share a monochrome picture of herself in Dubai flaunting her toned body while sitting on a yacht. Of course Burj Al Arab is in the background. Summer fun.
Image Credit: Insta/alaya.f
Shah Rukh Khan was spotted with his daughter Suhana Khan in the stands of Dubai International Cricket Stadium during the IPL 2020 match between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Mumbai Indians on Wednesday. Here he is looking focused while rooting for his team KKR.
Image Credit: PTI
The KKR co-owner was with his oldest son, Aryan Khan, and wife, Gauri Khan. This is the first time Khan was spotted in stands during the ongoing UAE-held edition.
Image Credit: PTI
Khan was in a mask - a precaution against COVID-19 - and a purple beanie.
Image Credit: PTI
As the weather gets better, Pakistani actress Zarnish Khan is also in UAE for a holiday. Here she is on the road...
Image Credit: Insta/xarnishkhan
The Hum Award winner was on her way to the Jebel Jais Mountains, UAE’s hightest peak.
Image Credit: Insta/xarnishkhan
Kings XI Punjab co-owner Preity Zinta watches a match played between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kings XI Punjab during the Indian Premier League (IPL) , at Sharjah Cricket Stadium, in Sharjah, Thursday.
Image Credit: PTI
Ali Asgar, part of the 'Kapil Sharma Show', was also spotted in Dubai. It seems he was celebrating his daughter’s birthday at the Dubai Frame. He posted a cute picture with his daughter and wrote on his insta: ''Happy birthday my Sunshine 🎂 Thank you Ada for being my daughter ❤️❤️❤️''
Image Credit: Insta/kingaliasgar
Ronit Roy is living the Dubai lifetyle. Standing next to Rolls Royce in Emirates Hills, he wrote: ''While in Rome, do as the Romans do!!! Let’s roll baby!''
Image Credit: Insta/rohitroy500
Seems like the actor is staying at the Palazzo Versace Dubai. Being a health freak he posted a picture from the hotel gym on his Insta and wrote : ''When people tell me “Sir you look too good for your age”, I don’t know whether to thank them or whack them 😂😂🤣🤣😅😅''
Image Credit: Insta/rohitroy500
Bollywood actor Salman Khan's long-time aide and chief security head and a celebrity of his own, Gurmeet Singh aka Shera and rising Shiv Sena politician was spotted in Ras Al Khaimah visiting the adventure Park. He posted on his insta : Conquered the Sky!!! What a great experience on world's longest Zipline ".
Image Credit: beingshera Verified