1 of 11
Kiara Advanl’s first job was to take care of kids at a pre-school. “I sang nursery rhymes, made them learn alphabets and numbers and even changed their diapers,” she said in an interview.
Image Credit: Insta/kiaraaliaadvani
2 of 11
King Khan of Bollywood used to work as an attendant at concerts in Delhi.
Image Credit: Insta/iamsrk
3 of 11
Although TapaseePannu did not pursue her career in engineering, she is an engineering graduate. Taapsee along with her friends had developed an app called Font Swap during the final year of her course. The app let users change fonts used in the iPhone.
Image Credit: Inst/@taapsee
4 of 11
The Tamil superstar was a bus conductor with the Banglore Transport Service before he started doing stage plays.
Image Credit: insta/rajinikanth
5 of 11
Parineeti Chopra was a marketing intern at Yash Raj Films before her acting talent was discovered right there.
Image Credit: Archive
6 of 11
John Abraham is an MBA-holder, and used to work as a media planner for Enterprises-Nexus, before the handsome hunk stepped in to the world of modelling and acting career.
Image Credit: Insta/thejohnabraham
7 of 11
During a press tour for one of her films, Jennifer Aniston revealed that the "toughest" job she ever had, was working as a bike messenger when she was 19.
Image Credit: inst/jenniferaniston
8 of 11
Dwayne Johnson is one of the highest-paid actors in Hollywood, but he had very humble beginnings. He tweeted that his first job was working as a dish washer at age 13.
Image Credit: Insta/therock
9 of 11
Cardi B worked as a grocery clerk at the Amish Market in NYC's Tribeca neighborhood. She was fired after giving a coworker a discount on a purchase.
Image Credit: Insta/iamcardib
10 of 11
Mission Impossible star wasn't always an action star. Tom Cruise worked as a bellhop at a hotel, in his early days. He also thought about becoming a Catholic priest for a while, but that obviously never came to fruition.
Image Credit: Insta/tomcruise