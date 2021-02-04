1 of 7
SPECIALISED MEDICAL PROFESSIONALS: The true heroes of the pandemic, nurses and general practitioners are in high demand across UAE. These professionals have been working around the clock to treat patients and save lives, and tackle the virus in the UAE. This category saw 112% growth in hires. Most needed skills and experience: Nursing, Basic Life Support (BLS), Internal Medicine, Patient Safety, Healthcare Management Top locations hiring: Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah Common job titles: Registered Nurse, Nurse, General Practitioner, Medical Doctor, Clinical Pharmacist.
DIGITAL CONTENT FREELANCERS: Freelancers are currently in demand as the trend, partly due to the fact that to support the local economy during the COVID-19 pandemic, the UAE created new work permits for international freelancers. Additionally, the rise in online activity, the adoption of digital platforms across sectors, and changing consumer behaviour led to high demand for freelancers and an increase in digital content-related jobs. Most needed skills and experience; YouTube, Blogging, Social Media Marketing, Creative Writing, Video Production Top locations hiring: Dubai Common job titles: Content Coordinator, Blogger, Youtuber, Podcaster.
HEALTHCARE SUPPORTING STAFF: While nurses and doctors battled COVID-19 on the frontline, Healthcare Supporting Staff like Laboratory Assistants and Clinical Managers worked behind-the-scenes on PCR testing and vaccine development. Most needed skills and experience; Hematology, Infection Control, Microbiology, Laboratory Skills, Clinical Research Top locations hiring: Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, Ajman Common job titles: Medical Laboratory Technologist, Laboratory Assistant, Healthcare Assistant, Medical Consultant, Clinic Manager.
E- COMMERCE: Although E-Commerce has been steadily growing in UAE year-on-year, the COVID-19 pandemic made virtual stores the new normal for any small business looking to stay afloat. This explains why virtual store platforms like noon.com continue to grow the UAE’s E-Commerce sector and attract new investors. Most needed skills and experience: Digital Marketing, Search Engine Optimisation (SEO), E-commerce Top locations hiring: Dubai Common job titles: Ecommerce Coordinator, Online Specialist.
DIGITAL MARKETING SPECIALIST: With online usage increasing year on year, companies moved to capitalise on increased E-Commerce activity, leading to a growth in Digital Marketing roles . Social media related roles showed some of the highest growth, which is understandable when you look at the social media usage by platform. Most needed skills and experience : Influencer Marketing, Content Strategy, Digital Marketing, Market Research, Google Ads Top locations hiring: Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah Common job titles: Digital Marketing Manager, Social Media Manager, Social Media Marketing Specialist, Marketing Director, Social Media Marketing Manager.
BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT AND SALES ROLES: As the economy slowly picks up, industries like software and technology, enabling digital transformation, saw an upward trend in the region. The complementary factor to this growth was the UAE’s decision to allow foreign investors and entrepreneurs to set up businesses without involving local shareholders, resulted in more salespeople being hired in the UAE to capitalise on this growth. Most needed skills and experience: Business Development, Customer Relationship Management (CRM), Lead Generation, Team Management, Sales Management Top locations hiring: Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Ajman Common job titles: Business Development Specialist, Business Development Associate, Vice President of Sales, Sales Team Lead.
